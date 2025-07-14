  TOP STORIES WEEK   29
 

A view of Armenia's border with Iran in Syunik province, April 12, 2025
Armenia & KarabakhInternational

Yerevan Rules Out US Lease on Corridor for Azerbaijan

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
YEREVAN (Azatutyun.am) — The Armenian government on Monday, July 14, ruled out the possibility of the United States taking over a land corridor that would connect Azerbaijan to its Nakhichevan exclave through Armenia.

The US ambassador to Turkey, Thomas Barrack, indicated late last week that Washington has proposed a 100-year lease on such a transport link in a bid to facilitate a peace deal between the two South Caucasus nations.

US Ambassador to Turkey and Special Envoy for Syria Thomas Barrack’s 2025 official portrait

“They [Armenia and Azerbaijan] are arguing over 32 kilometers of road, but this is no joke,” Barrack told reporters in New York. “It’s been going on for a decade – 32 kilometers of road.”

“So what happens is America comes in and says, ‘Okay, we’ll take it over. Give us the 32 kilometers of road on a hundred-year lease, and you can all share it,’” he said. “But these tribal points of view do not fade.”

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s press secretary, Nazeli Baghdasaryan, dismissed the idea in comments to the official Armenpress news agency.

“We have repeatedly said that Armenia is discussing the issue of unblocking regional infrastructures exclusively in the context of Armenia’s sovereignty, territorial integrity, and jurisdiction,” she said. “We cannot discuss any other logic.”

Baghdasaryan also argued that Armenian law allows only the lease of agricultural land for farming or grazing purposes.

“Therefore, the option mentioned by the US ambassador is not possible,” she said.

Barrack’s comments are consistent with reports that the US proposed recently that Armenian border and customs checks for the transit of people and cargo to and from Nakhichevan be outsourced to an American company. The US State Department did not confirm or deny the reports last week.

Armenia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Mnatsakan Safaryan told RFE/RL’s Armenian Service on July 10 that Yerevan is ready, in principle, to discuss such an arrangement.

“This process must be carried out under the sovereignty, jurisdiction, and territorial integrity of Armenia,” said Safarian. “If it complies with these principles, then yes, it can be carried out.”

Baghdasaryan appeared to contradict Safaryan’s statement, however, saying that Armenia is “not discussing outsourcing control over its own sovereign territory to any third party.”

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator

“No part of the territory of the Republic of Armenia can be outside the territorial integrity, sovereignty, or jurisdiction of the Republic of Armenia,” added Pashinyan’s spokeswoman.

Armenian opposition leaders and other critics of Pashinyan have expressed serious concern about the reported US proposal. They say that such an arrangement would undermine Armenian sovereignty over the transport links for Nakhichevan passing through Syunik, the only Armenian province bordering Iran.

Iran is strongly opposed to the extraterritorial corridor sought by Azerbaijan as well as Turkey. In a clear reference to the US and other Western powers, Tehran has also repeatedly spoken out against the presence of “extra-regional” forces in the South Caucasus.

