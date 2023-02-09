Lucía Jiménez Pernas: From Cuba with Love

YEREVAN/HAVANA, Cuba — Lucía Jiménez Pernas was born in 1976, in Havana. She graduated from the Enrique Jose Varona Pedagogic Superior Institute. She is currently a registrar and also a teacher at the School of Energy and Mines.
In 2017, some Armenian and Spanish-language websites started to tell Lucía’s story about her special trip to Armenia to find her father and discover his land.
Dear Lucía, “searching for one’s roots” is a sensitive subject for many people. A logical question is might be: could you not continue your life without visiting your father’s country?
Yes, it could, but it would have been an incomplete life full of questions. Visiting Armenia twice (I visited in September 2017 and in October-November 2018 for the 2,800th anniversary of the city) made me fully know myself, understand why I was always different in Cuba. Getting to know Armenia and my father allowed me to understand the origin of some of my characteristics, tastes and way of being.
Were you not afraid about being disappointed?
Yes, I was afraid, but I went with two objectives: to know my father and my roots. Fortunately, I achieved both and both exceeded my expectations.