Lucía Jiménez Pernas: From Cuba with Love

When Cher visited Armenia in 1993, later she wrote: “It was the only place in the world where everybody looked like me.” Did you have similar feeling?

Yes, I had that same feeling and I expressed it to my loved ones. In Cuba when I walk the streets, they think I am not Cuban and they speak to me in English, in Armenia from the first day when I walked the streets, they spoke to me in Armenian and they thought I was a native.

Well, what was the most unusual thing for you in Armenia?

The most unusual thing was the kindness and familiarity of the people and the safety I felt on the streets. By the way, I never kept any journal, but on my first trip I decided I had to and went to Vernissage and I bought one with the handmade Armenian alphabet. I visited many places in my two trips — Victory Park, Mother Armenia Monument, Echmiadzin, Zvartnots, Garni, Amberd Fortress, Vahramashen Church, Charentsavan Church, Lake Sevan, Lake Kari, Mount Aragats, Khor Virap, among other places. In Yerevan I visited almost all the museums and notable places. I used to go on Sundays to the Church of Saint Anne and the Cathedral of Saint Gregory the Illuminator. I walked in the beautiful gardens of the National Assembly. There is not a day that while in Cuba I do not walk in the streets of Yerevan in my mind! I remember each place, the smells, the flavors. My body is in Cuba, but my spirit walks through my beautiful Yerevan, the city of my dreams!

Are you a different person after your visit to Armenia?

Definitely yes. There is a new Lucia after my trip to Armenia. I am a different person in every way and I am grateful to have had that experience because now I feel complete and prouder of my Armenian roots. Since my birth I live in Cuba, I like Cuba, especially the sea and its beaches; but I dream of being able to live a part of my life in Armenia. I feel that I owe that debt to myself. I have an immense need to delve into the culture, history and traditions of the sacred land of my paternal ancestors and I believe that there is no better way to do it than to live there. I hope that this dream comes true for me like finding my beloved father, then I will strive to achieve it.

Thanks for your answers, Lucía. And you are always welcome to visit your father’s country again and again!

Thank you very much for giving me the opportunity to feel Armenian, that is one of my greatest pride since I was a child!