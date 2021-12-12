  TOP STORIES WEEK   50
 

The sign for the Esplanade d’Arménie next to the statue of Komitas (photo Jean Eckian)
Armenia & KarabakhInternational

Paris Loves Armenia: Inauguration of the Esplanade d’Arménie

Jean Eckian
PARIS – On Friday, October 15, 2021, the Council of Paris voted unanimously to adopt the name of the “Esplanade d’Arménie” in the prestigious 8th district of the French capital. It is a vast green space of several hundred meters, where the imposing statue of Komitas is located between the Invalides Bridge and the Alma Bridge overlooking the Seine River.

Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan at podium (photo Karen Taieb)

The inauguration was conducted on Friday, December 10 by the Mayor of Paris Anne Hidalgo and her deputies, including Arnaud Ngatcha, in the presence of the Armenian Minister of Foreign Affairs Ararat Mirzoyan and many public personalities, including the Ambassador of Armenia in France Hasmik Tolmajian, Nicolas and Kristina Aznavour, Mayor of the 8th district of Paris Jeannne d’Hauteserre and elected officials of the capital.

From left, Ara Toranian, Nicolas Aznavour, Kristina Aznavour (photo Jean Eckian)

“This esplanade must be the symbol of living Armenia, of proud and upright Armenia, 20 years after its second independence. This indestructible Armenia thanks to the tenacity, courage and exceptional strength of its people who must be supported more than ever,” said Hidalgo.

Mayor of Paris Anne Hidalgo (photo Jean Eckian)

Previously, on March 12, 2009, former mayor of Paris, Bertrand Delanoë, had inaugurated, in the presence of the famous singer Charles Aznavour, the “Garden of Erevan” [Jardin d’Arménie].

Mayor of the 8th District of Paris Jeanne d’Hauteserre (photo Roger Kasparian)

On January 29, 2001, the day when the Armenian genocide was recognized by France, the Council of Paris unanimously approved the installation of the statue of Reverend Komitas (6 meters high) made by sculptor David Erevantsi and inaugurated in 2003 by the Mayor of Paris Bertrand Delanoë and Charles Aznavour.

From left, Charles Aznavour, Mayor of Paris Bertrand Delanoë, Armenian Foreign Minister Edouard Nalbandian, 2003 (photo Jean Eckian)

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
