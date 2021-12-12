Paris Loves Armenia: Inauguration of the Esplanade d’Arménie

PARIS – On Friday, October 15, 2021, the Council of Paris voted unanimously to adopt the name of the “Esplanade d’Arménie” in the prestigious 8th district of the French capital. It is a vast green space of several hundred meters, where the imposing statue of Komitas is located between the Invalides Bridge and the Alma Bridge overlooking the Seine River.

The inauguration was conducted on Friday, December 10 by the Mayor of Paris Anne Hidalgo and her deputies, including Arnaud Ngatcha, in the presence of the Armenian Minister of Foreign Affairs Ararat Mirzoyan and many public personalities, including the Ambassador of Armenia in France Hasmik Tolmajian, Nicolas and Kristina Aznavour, Mayor of the 8th district of Paris Jeannne d’Hauteserre and elected officials of the capital.

“This esplanade must be the symbol of living Armenia, of proud and upright Armenia, 20 years after its second independence. This indestructible Armenia thanks to the tenacity, courage and exceptional strength of its people who must be supported more than ever,” said Hidalgo.

Previously, on March 12, 2009, former mayor of Paris, Bertrand Delanoë, had inaugurated, in the presence of the famous singer Charles Aznavour, the “Garden of Erevan” [Jardin d’Arménie].

On January 29, 2001, the day when the Armenian genocide was recognized by France, the Council of Paris unanimously approved the installation of the statue of Reverend Komitas (6 meters high) made by sculptor David Erevantsi and inaugurated in 2003 by the Mayor of Paris Bertrand Delanoë and Charles Aznavour.