Having Blamed Everything and Everyone Else, Pashinyan’s Government Now Blames POWs

In recorded speeches to campaign rallies just prior to the June 20 parliamentary elections, Pashinyan made promises around the return of including a bizarre public offer to Azerbaijan to exchange all POWs for his son. He also said that POWs and their families would forgive him for delaying their return by a few months for the sake of the nation.

The few months have passed since the election, indeed, over a year has passed since the Second Karabakh War and only a handful of POWs have been returned and all in exchange for significant concessions by Armenia.

The change in tact towards POWs is staggering, however, it is consistent with the Pashinyan government’s approach of deflecting responsibility and laying blame at others.

The long list of those to blame for the loss in the war and beyond include the former political elites due to their corruption of military funds, the army general staff for their organizational and other failings, Russian military equipment for being fault, Russia selling Su-30 fighter jets without missiles, volunteer units loyal to other factions deserting, among others.

Now the soldiery itself, who up to this point had been praised and even sympathized as having fought well but let down by their commanders, are to blame.

To what extent any of the above is indeed to blame is unclear, not least because the government has still not carried out an independent review of the war. However, what is clear, is that the Armenian government is to blame at least in part if not mostly for the overall outcome of the war. Nevertheless, to date only excuses why they are not to blame have been presented.