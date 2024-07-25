Armenia, Azerbaijan Accuse Each Other of Rejecting Meeting at UK Summit

By Felix Light and Nailia Bagirova

TBILISI/BAKU (Reuters) — Armenia and Azerbaijan on Thursday, July 18, accused each other of blocking a proposed UK-mediated meeting between their leaders, the latest bump in the road on an on-and-off peace process aimed at ending their more than three decade-long conflict.

Both Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev were in the United Kingdom for a summit of the European Political Community at Blenheim Palace, near Oxford.

Hikmet Hajiyev, foreign policy adviser to President Aliyev, told Reuters that Armenia had rejected a proposal for the two leaders to attend a meeting to be mediated by the British.

He said: “We regard Pashinyan’s refusal to meet in London as its intention to retreat from the peace agenda.”

Armenia’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement shortly afterwards that Yerevan had offered Azerbaijan a bilateral meeting in the UK, but that Baku had declined the invitation. It said that the offer of a meeting still stood.