EU Council Approves 10 Million Euros in Military Aid to Armenia

BRUSSELS — On July 22, the European Union Council, in a first, adopted an assistance measure under the European Peace Facility (EPF) in support of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Armenia worth 10 million euros ($10.8 million).

For the first time, the EU has decided to support Armenia from the European Peace Facility. The aim of this assistance measure is to enhance the logistical capacities of the Armenian Armed Forces, and to contribute to improved protection of civilians in crises and emergencies. It also aims to enhance the resilience of Armenia and accelerate interoperability of its Armed Forces in case of possible future participation of the country in international military missions and operations, including those deployed by the EU. Concretely, the adopted assistance measure will allow the provision of a fully-fledged deployable tent camp for a battalion-sized unit.

“Security is an increasingly important element of our bilateral relations with Armenia. This European Peace Facility measure will further contribute to the resilience of the country. We have a mutual interest to further scale up our dialogue on foreign and security policy, also looking into Armenia’s future participation in EU-led missions and operations,” said Josep Borrell, High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy.

The EU in a statement said it is committed to enhancing the comprehensive political and economic partnership with Armenia, based on the EU-Armenia Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement, and to further strengthening our relations in all their dimensions. This includes intensifying dialogue and cooperation in the area of foreign and security policy, also encompassing the common security and defense policy (CSDP).

The European Peace Facility was established in March 2021 for the financing of actions under the common foreign and security policy to prevent conflicts, preserve peace and strengthen international security and stability. In particular, the European Peace Facility allows the EU to finance actions designed to strengthen the capacities of third States and regional and international organizations relating to military and defense matters.

Armenian Defense Minister Suren Papikyan in a statement expressed his gratitude to the European Union.