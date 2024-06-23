Levon Ter Petrossian, the Historian Who Saw the Future Coming

“What went wrong is when Armenia won the 1994 war, and it occupied the seven districts of Azerbaijan in Nagorno-Karabakh, Armenia’s diplomatic negotiating position was very strong,” said Djerejian. “Armenia had something that Azerbaijan desperately wanted back: the Armenians could have negotiated some sort of acceptable solution where Artsakh would have a level of autonomy in exchange for giving up these occupied territories.” Armenia, he added, “had a very strong hand,” and he said he had “warned early on that if Armenia did not initiate a strategic negotiation on this, Azerbaijan with its oil and gas wells would be able to build up its military capabilities and in the next war, Armenia may not win that war; Azeris would.” He added, as we all know: “That happened.”

Indeed, in 2007, ten years after penning “War or Peace?”, Ter Petrossian alerted that if Armenia and Azerbaijan were on a relatively equal footing as the Soviet Union collapsed, with the tempo of its economic growth and its military buildup it would soon vastly overtake Armenia. Hence, he warned, the Azeris were in no hurry to sit at the negotiating table as they kept buying time, with the results that we now know.

Ter Petrossian attributed the maintenance of the status quo to two converging circumstances: Nagorno Karabakh was “the 1,000th priority of an international community busy with other issues,” and to “Azerbaijan biding its time and rearming.” In 2008, Ter Petrossian had seen the gap between Armenia and Azerbaijan growing. By the time the 2020 war broke out, that difference in weaponry, economy and international standing had magnified while Armenia was, as far its defense was concerned, a military outpost of Russia.

Russia had begun aligning its military and economic interests with the Turkish-Azerbaijani axis years before. Even in the mid-2000s, Ter Petrossian had predicted that Russia would never recognize Karabakh, for “Russia has 20 Karabakhs within its borders.” Indeed, by the time of the four-day war in April 2016 in Karabakh, only the willful blind would fail to see that Russia had begun deserting its duties towards Armenia and had chosen to side with Azerbaijan, for a convergence of interests.

Aside from the limits of Russian commitment to Armenia’s defense, Ter Petrossian had been warning about the international community too. The notion of “international community” sounds abstract and that’s why it is easily disregarded as good spirited, yet toothless resolutions passed by the United Nations and parliaments around the world. Yet the international community is made up of people, and in our case, it was embodied by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, an amoral career politician. In an abject show of contempt for Armenia and for the values she supposedly stands for, she flew to Baku to shake hands with Ilham Aliyev, the second oldest hereditary dictator after the one in North Korea. Von der Leyen never apologized for her pact with the devil, which was paid a few months later when Azerbaijan — understandably emboldened by the always smiling von der Leyen — launched a brutal attack against the sovereign territory of Armenia proper. This cost the lives of more than 200 Armenian conscripts in just two days and took positions within the borders of Armenia.

Back to Ter Petrossian. He has written that he wanted to “keep Karabakh, which has been inhabited by Armenians for 3,000 years, Armenian for another 3,000 years.” Let us ponder the scenario of a settled conflict.

Counterfactual history (or asking “what if” things had been done differently in the past) may be of dubious value, but it may shed light on Armenia’s current predicament. How would Nagorno Karabakh have looked like after the settlement of the conflict? Would it be a stretch to say that peace would have been achieved for a few years or decades before conflict broke out again? It may be fair to suspect that chances were high that a new war would have broken out, because the roots of the conflict would not have been addressed. It is not just “historical grievances that date back centuries,” to use the boilerplate phrase commonly used in these cases. Much the same can be said about Germany and Poland, yet they have a thriving if not always smooth relationship. The fundamentals of the conflict of Armenia with Turkey and Azerbaijan have not changed because Turkey, and now Azerbaijan too, are victorious genocidal states. Until that dynamic is not broken whereby their consistently genocidal policies go unpunished, Armenia cannot build normal relations with them.

Twice in the last thousand years, Armenians lost to the superiority of the military tactics of Turkey and its Azeri minions: “the nation of the archers” in the era of Alparslan in 1071 and the drones in 2020. To paraphrase Isaiah Berlin’s essay on the hedgehog and the fox, based on Archilocus, “the fox knows many things, but the hedgehog knows one big thing.” Every inch of territory Turkey has comes from the consistent application of brute force.

Ter Petrossian has been criticized for being too lenient in his search for normalizing relations with Turkey. Critics, too, have also pointed that he does not factor in the unpredictability of history.

Yet his predictions have held so far, because he is acutely aware of Armenia’s capacity. And he did allow for the possibility of evolution even in a neighborhood where history seems to repeat itself in its most violent iterations. Ter Petrossian had written that maybe one day in Armenia’s neighborhood the international polity would evolve in the way as it has in Western Europe or (in this pre-Gaza 2023-24 essay), in the coexistence between Israel and key Arab neighbors like Egypt and Jordan.

Ter Petrossian is not always remembered fondly by Armenians with a memory of the dark years of blockade and war, when the country’s economy passed into the hands of oligarchs — a process that happened all over the Soviet bloc following the collapse of the Soviet Union — yet for the sake of justice, the author of this column, who has met with the first president of the Third Republic a number of times since the early days of independence in September 1991, recalls a colleague telling him in the winter of 1993 or 1994, coming back from an interview with Ter Petrossian, that the president had received him in his office with his overcoat on because of the lack of heating. He had not escaped the worst consequences of the blockade.

His biggest flaws may be “the vices of integrity,” the title Jonathan Haslam has given to his biography of yet another historian, E.H. Carr, the author of The Twenty Year Crisis. Ter Petrossian is the opposite of a populist, and his scholarly outlook may not appeal to everyone. He has always abstained from the demagoguery and rhetorical grandiloquence preached by others in politics at the expense of “other people’s blood.”

The definition of statesman is usually bequeathed by a general consensus of historians, scholars, and the public, which builds up over time, often when the subject is no longer alive. If not in the present troubled times for our nation, there can still be little doubt History will record one of its chroniclers, Levon Ter Petrossian, among the finest and tragically prophetic statesmen to have led Armenia.