The Tekeyan ladies kitchen team: from left, Sossy Yogurtian, Rita Balyozian, Maral Der Torossian and Knarik Arkun (photo Aram Arkun)
Community

Tekeyan Boston Celebrates Father’s Day with Armenian-Style BBQ

by
Aram Arkun
17
0

WATERTOWN — The Baikar Building was full of families honoring their fathers on Sunday, June 16, when the Tekeyan Cultural Association Boston Chapter organized a barbeque luncheon. Master of ceremonies Sarkis Gavlakian smoothly ran the event, and as a poet, even recited several of his own poems in Armenian for the occasion.

The khorovadz team working outside: from left, Hrayr Israyelyan, Gegham Sedrakyan, and Sarkis Gavlakian (photo Aram Arkun)

This time, a team of ladies in the kitchen worked together with men preparing traditional Armenian khorovadz outside on grills, which was accompanied with a grilled mixed vegetable salad and rice pilaf. Fresh lavash bread was donated by Arman and Armine Manoukian of House of Lavash in Belmont.

Rita Balyozian reads one of the raffle ticket numbers (photo Aram Arkun)
Children helping conduct the raffle process (photo Sossy Yogurtian)

Tekeyan Boston Chapter executive members Sossy Yogurtian and Rita Balyozian made the raffle a fun activity with a variety of prizes. Some of the younger people in the audience helped by pulling up the winning tickets. The Tekeyan Boston chapter thanks raffle donors Harry Gigian Co. Jewelers of Boston, MA, Saro and Hilda Hartounian of New Jersey, Dinno Health (owner of Theatre Pharmacy in Lexington, Winchester Drug, West Concord Pharmacy, Acton and Keyes Drug in Newton), Robert’s Salon of Belmont, and Dr. Knarik  and Aram Arkun.

Sarkis Gavlakian cuts the Father’s Day cake (photo Aram Arkun)

TCA Boston also gratefully acknowledges the donation by Saro and Hilda Hartounian of a portable speaker box for indoor and outdoor events.

Sarkis Gavlakian with wife Vardouhi Karajian Gavlakian, who prepared many tasty desserts (photo Rita Balyozian)

TCA Boston is preparing a full fall schedule of cultural and social events. Look to its Facebook page for more information soon.

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
