Zildjian Donates World-Renowned Instruments to Armenia

By Araks Kasyan

Special to the Mirror-Spectator

YEREVAN — The Zildjian Company, with a history spanning over 400 years, partnered with Triple A Audio, an Armenian musical technology company, to donate world-renowned musical instruments known for their exceptional quality to Armenia. The official ceremony took place on July 19 in Yerevan.

The significant donation includes more than 20 Zildjian cymbals, along with numerous drumsticks, percussion mallets, and accessories from Zildjian, Vic Firth, and Balter, the last of which were acquired by Zildjian in 2010 and 2018 respectively. These musical instruments and accessories were donated to Yerevan State Conservatory, Armenian National Philharmonic Orchestra, Armenian State Symphony Orchestra, Armenian National Opera and Ballet Theater, National Chamber Orchestra of Armenia, and Armenian State Jazz Orchestra.

Gevorg Mnatsakanyan, co-founder and chief operating officer of Triple A Audio, expressed his gratitude to the Zildjian Company during the event’s opening speech. Established in 2023, Triple A Audio specializes in professional-grade music production software, virtual studio technology (VST) instruments, and remote recording services for film, television, and video game composers. The company’s other co-founders include System of a Down rock star Serj Tankian and American composer and producer Olajide Paris.

“We recognized the untapped potential of Armenian musicians, who, due to various circumstances rather than their own limitations, have not received the recognition they deserve,” emphasized Gevorg Mnatsakanyan. “This realization led us to establish Triple A Audio. We believe in the exceptional quality of Armenian musicians, capable of producing music fit for the next Hollywood film, Netflix productions, and high-quality games. Triple A Audio was founded on this vision, and today, we are dedicated to advancing Armenian musicians and positioning Armenia as a significant music hub. We are grateful that a globally renowned company like Zildjian shares our mission and has chosen to support us.”