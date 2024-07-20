  TOP STORIES WEEK   30
 

The Zildjian Company, with a history spanning over 400 years, donated world-renowned musical instruments to Armenia (photo Araks Kasyan)
Armenia & KarabakhArts & Culture

Zildjian Donates World-Renowned Instruments to Armenia

by
The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
484
0

By Araks Kasyan

Special to the Mirror-Spectator

YEREVAN — The Zildjian Company, with a history spanning over 400 years, partnered with Triple A Audio, an Armenian musical technology company, to donate world-renowned musical instruments known for their exceptional quality to Armenia. The official ceremony took place on July 19 in Yerevan.

Musical instruments and accessories from the Zildjian Company were donated to Yerevan State Conservatory, Armenian National Philharmonic Orchestra, Armenian State Symphony Orchestra, Armenian National Opera and Ballet Theater, National Chamber Orchestra of Armenia and Armenian State Jazz Orchestra. From left, Tsovinar Movsisyan, Acting Rector of Yerevan State Conservatory, Anna Melyan, Armenian State Symphony Orchestra Manager, Arman Mnatsakanyan, Drummer of the Armenian State Jazz Orchestra, Garegin Simonyan, Head of the Orchestra of the Armenian National Opera and Ballet Theater, Arman Padaryan, Executive Producer of the Armenian National Philharmonic Orchestra, and Garegin Sargsyan, Director of the National Chamber Orchestra of Armenia. (photo Araks Kasyan)

The significant donation includes more than 20 Zildjian cymbals, along with numerous drumsticks, percussion mallets, and accessories from Zildjian, Vic Firth, and Balter, the last of which were acquired by Zildjian in 2010 and 2018 respectively. These musical instruments and accessories were donated to Yerevan State Conservatory, Armenian National Philharmonic Orchestra, Armenian State Symphony Orchestra, Armenian National Opera and Ballet Theater, National Chamber Orchestra of Armenia, and Armenian State Jazz Orchestra.

Gevorg Mnatsakanyan, co-founder and chief operating officer of Triple A Audio, made the opening speech of the event (photo Araks Kasyan)

Gevorg Mnatsakanyan, co-founder and chief operating officer of Triple A Audio, expressed his gratitude to the Zildjian Company during the event’s opening speech. Established in 2023, Triple A Audio specializes in professional-grade music production software, virtual studio technology (VST) instruments, and remote recording services for film, television, and video game composers. The company’s other co-founders include System of a Down rock star Serj Tankian and American composer and producer Olajide Paris.

“We recognized the untapped potential of Armenian musicians, who, due to various circumstances rather than their own limitations, have not received the recognition they deserve,” emphasized Gevorg Mnatsakanyan. “This realization led us to establish Triple A Audio. We believe in the exceptional quality of Armenian musicians, capable of producing music fit for the next Hollywood film, Netflix productions, and high-quality games. Triple A Audio was founded on this vision, and today, we are dedicated to advancing Armenian musicians and positioning Armenia as a significant music hub. We are grateful that a globally renowned company like Zildjian shares our mission and has chosen to support us.”

Craigie Zildjian, CEO and President of the Zildjian Company, addressed the event participants with a welcoming video message (photo Araks Kasyan)

Craigie Zildjian, CEO and President of the Zildjian Company, renowned for setting unparalleled standards in the development and production of high-quality musical instruments, addressed the event participants with a welcoming video message. “In celebrating the Zildjian Company’s 400th anniversary, the family wanted to pay tribute to my grandfather’s Armenian heritage. Donating cymbals to the prestigious conservatory and orchestras of Armenia is something my grandfather would certainly have wanted us to do. I am sure the Armenian music community will enjoy this donation of Armenian-named cymbals now made in the US,” said Craigie Zildjian.

Serj Tankian extended his welcome to the attendees from the United States, expressing regret that he could not attend the ceremony in person (photo Araks Kasyan)

Renowned musician Serj Tankian extended his welcome to the attendees from the United States, expressing regret that he could not attend the ceremony in person. Nevertheless, he conveyed his great joy at being part of this historic event.

The donation was made possible with the support of the Armenian General Benevolent Union (AGBU), the world’s largest Armenian non-profit, and the generous support of Anthony J. Barsamian, Co-Chair of the Armenian Assembly of America. In a press release, Barsamian highlighted the significant impact of the Zildjian family on global music, emphasizing that “the Armenian Assembly of America and Armenian communities worldwide express deep appreciation to the Zildjian family for their centuries-long contributions.”

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
