  TOP STORIES WEEK   29
 

Top Stories

Most read stories of the month
29

Week

Latest articles of the week
Armenia & KarabakhCommunityInternational

Freedom House Report on Artsakh Concludes Azerbaijan Committed Ethnic Cleansing

by
The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
69
0

WASHINGTON — On July 1, a jointly issued fact-finding report by Freedom House titled “Why Are There No Armenians in Nagorno-Karabakh?” concluded that “the documented actions of Azerbaijan meet the criteria for ethnic cleansing…inflicting it through means of extrajudicial executions, torture, arbitrary arrests and detention, restrictions on the access to food and life-saving medication, forcible removal, displacement and deportation of civilian population, deliberate military attacks or threats of attacks on civilians and civilian areas, and wanton destruction of property,” reported the Armenian Assembly of America.

Joining Freedom House in preparing the Report were International Partnership for Human Rights, Democracy Development Foundation, Helsinki Citizens’ Assembly-Vanadzor, Protection of Rights without Borders NGO, Law Development and Protection Foundation, and Truth Hounds.

“This international fact-finding effort not only highlights Azerbaijan’s genocidal campaign against the Armenian people, but also underscores the critically important need for accountability as well as the fundamental right of return,” stated Assembly Congressional Relations Director Mariam Khaloyan.

The report exposed the “intimidation and attacks,” the 10-month “blockade” of Nagorno-Karabakh and the humanitarian crisis that ensued as well as “erasing evidence of Armenian communities, culture, and heritage from Nagorno-Karabakh,” by Azerbaijan.

In addition, the Report highlighted that the “fact-finding mission has determined that there is sufficient evidence to conclude that these practices as well as other acts cited in this summary also constitute crimes under the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court, including Article 7 (crimes against humanity), and Article 8 (war crimes), and align with the definition of deportation or forcible transfer of population.”

Further, given their findings and the lack of prosecution, the Report underscored “the urgent need for international legal scrutiny and accountability, with a recommendation for referral to the ICC to ensure a thorough investigation and potential prosecution of those responsible for these egregious acts.”

Get the Mirror in your inbox:

The report concludes on this note:
“An analysis of the actions and rhetoric of Azerbaijani authorities in conjunction with the lived experiences of the ethnic Armenians of Nagorno-Karabakh provides reasonable grounds to conclude that their forced displacement was intentional. The evidence suggests a coordinated, long-term plan aimed at ridding Nagorno-Karabakh of its ethnic Armenian population. This policy was achieved through regular actions that constitute gross violations of human rights, international humanitarian law, and international criminal law. In a gradual process and methodical manner, the Azerbaijani state imposed conditions of life designed to either bring about the destruction of the Armenian population over time, or render it impossible for them to stay and survive. The official narrative from Azerbaijani officials immediately following displacement that the issue of Nagorno Karabakh is “resolved” and “justice is restored” further point to intentionality. Persistent defiance of international norms and continued violations despite international condemnations also indicate the deliberate intent of the Azerbaijani government to displace the Armenian population.

“Accordingly, the documented actions of Azerbaijan meet the criteria for ethnic cleansing as understood in the context of the former Yugoslavia conflict, inflicting it through means of extrajudicial executions, torture, arbitrary arrests and detention, restrictions on the access to food and life-saving medication, forcible removal, displacement and deportation of civilian population, deliberate military attacks or threats of attacks on civilians and civilian areas, and wanton destruction of property. The fact-finding mission has determined that there is sufficient evidence to conclude that these practices as well as other acts cited in this summary also constitute crimes under the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court, including Article 7 (crimes against humanity), and Article 8 (war crimes), and align with the definition of deportation or forcible transfer of population. These findings and lack of prosecution on the domestic level in Azerbaijan underscore the urgent need for international legal scrutiny and accountability, with a recommendation for referral to the ICC to ensure a thorough investigation and potential prosecution of those responsible for these egregious acts.”

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
SHARE
Previous Another Karabakh Armenian Sentenced In Azerbaijan
Discover more cities:
ArtsakhUSA
Get the Mirror-Spectator Weekly in your inbox:
Facebook Twitter
Copyright © 2021 — The Armenian Mirror-Spectator. All Rights Reserved.