West, Russia, Hail Latest Armenian-Azeri Summit

By Astghik Bedevian

ABU DHABI (Azatutyun.am) — The United States, the European Union and Russia have welcomed fresh face-to-face talks held by Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in Abu Dhabi on Thursday, July 10.

Russia and the EU also renewed their calls for the quick signing of an Armenian-Azerbaijani peace treaty finalized in March.

“We encourage both sides to proceed with the signing and ratification of the draft peace agreement as soon as possible,” Anitta Hipper, the EU foreign policy spokeswoman, told the Armenpress news agency on Friday, July 11. “The EU stands ready to provide additional support and expertise, should the sides request it.”

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov made similar comments during the Aliyev-Pashinyan meeting that lasted for about five hours.

“We, of course, welcome the fact of such a direct dialogue, and have repeatedly said at various levels that we would welcome the signing of a peace agreement as soon as possible,” Peskov told journalists.