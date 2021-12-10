BOSTON — Osco staff pharmacist Sossy Yogurtian gave a Covid booster shot to new Boston mayor Michelle Wu on December 9 in a first-of-its-kind walk-in clinic at City Hall open to everyone and advertised in the media. The clinic was so popular that though it was supposed to be from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. it continued for an extra hour, and in all, 360 Covid vaccination shots and boosters were given nonstop. In order to encourage people to be vaccinated, the clinic received extensive coverage in newspapers like the Boston Globe, local television, and social media.

The Osco staff of this store located in Brighton, Mass., provides both flu and covid vaccines to Boston City Hall and Boston Public Health departments, and Yogurtian is the contracted supervisor of the provision of these vaccines through clinics.

In a statement about the special clinic, Mayor Wu declared: “Getting boosted is one of the most important ways we can protect our families and communities.” She added, “Thanks to the hard work of our team at the Boston Public Health Commission and City Hall, I was able to join the hundreds of residents who have attended our free, walk-in clinics. Let’s all continue to take every action possible to end this pandemic.”

After the busy day was over Yogurtian in turn stated to the Mirror-Spectator: “I strongly recommend everyone gets vaccinated against Covid and then follows up with a third booster shot. If there are any members of the Armenian community who need help with this, I would be happy to facilitate getting their shots.” The location of the Osco pharmacy, store number 4572, is 370 Western Avenue, Brighton, MA, and its phone number is (617) 782-1628.