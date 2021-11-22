New Yerevan Skatepark Hopes to Attract Stoked Fans

YEREVAN — On November 15, the Yerevan Skatepark, the first such park in Armenia, was inaugurated. The ceremony included performances by Ukrainian artists, as well as Armenian artists such as the band Garik and Sona (Garik Papoyan and Sona Rubenyan), and Harout Pamboukjian.

1 of 2

It was announced in February 2020 that Mayor Hayk Marutyan of Yerevan had signed a contract with the donor for the park, President of the Union of Armenians in Ukraine Vilen Shatvoryan, which stipulated that the park would be built in the middle of 2020. However, the Karabakh war halted construction.

1 of 3

The park on opening day was filled with skaters, bikers, rollerbladers, and many onlookers.

Local skater Narek Sarkisyan was part of the crowd. He commented that the construction of the park appeared standard, but could have been made better, pointing out how the ground felt like sandpaper. He believed the concert was unnecessary.

“I’m sure they spent a lot of money on the concert,” Sarkisyan said. “Instead they could have used that money and built a smaller [second] skatepark either in Gyumri or Vanadzor.”

Sarkisyan believes this would have developed skateboarding culture more within Armenia.