A Week of Azerbaijani Aggression

Haykazun Alvrtsyan, director of the Center for the Study of Western Armenian Issues, expressed great concern about the situation, declaring that the war is not behind the mountains. He said, “Turkish and Azerbaijani troops and military equipment are being concentrated in the Syunik area, and similarly in Nakhichevan. The breath of a new and large-scale war is being felt everywhere.”

Armenian National Assembly deputy Tigran Abrahamyan of the I Have Honor [Pativ Unem] party spoke about the clear Turkish intervention: “When I said that ‘positive signals’ cannot be received from Turkey, as Pashinyan was insisting, various individuals representing the authorities made meaningless efforts at persuasion that the Turks have changed [and] that it is already worth normalizing relations.”

It should also be noted that the blockade in practice of six villages of Syunik, created by the implementation of Azerbaijani checkpoints, continues at this point in time. The situation in Gegharkunik Province also remains tense, with Azerbaijani troops assembled nearby. Those troops just the other day fired on a vehicle transporting bread which belonged to the Armenian army, and thus broke the rules of the ceasefire.

Local sources report that morale among the inhabitants is high, and they are even ready to fight with the enemy, though they need a great deal of state assistance. Despite the tension, at the moment, in the Vardenis region, active pre-election campaigns of local self-government bodies are taking place.

Meanwhile, on November 22, Azerbaijan at 6:10 p.m. targeted Norabak village of the Vardenis region, and Armenian military positions defending it. Community head Hakob Avetyan declared that as a result of the exchange of fire, one Armenian was killed and others wounded. He said, “I cannot give an exact number of how many, but there are wounded….The shooting did not last long. Today we did not see the shooting from Geghamasar, but only heard it. However in the night, when they shoot in the areas of Kut and Sotk, it happens that we see it, the children see it. It affects their psychological state. We are amazed if there is no shooting on one day. It is continual.”

Later, the Defense Ministry of Armenia announced that the victim killed during the shooting was Suren Yuriki Safaryan (born 2002), a conscript of N military unit.