Aznavour Foundation Opens New Rehabilitation Center for Artsakh Veterans in Vanadzor, Armenia

“The rehabilitation department in Vanadzor will allow many beneficiaries to use physical and psychological rehabilitation services. The staff of the newly established department will be in constant contact with French specialists to exchange experience and master innovative approaches. The opening of this rehabilitation center is another step towards returning our heroes to normal life,” said Avanesyan.

Within the framework of the project, Vanadzor Medical Center will receive twelve units of rehabilitation equipment, a part of which has already arrived and been installed. In addition, local specialists will have the opportunity to take part in training courses conducted by specialists from France.

‘The Aznavour Foundation started the cooperation with Armenia’s Ministry of Health during wartime. However, after the ceasefire agreement, it became obvious that the support provided to the medical sphere needs to be continuous and with a more systematic approach. This project has been developed based on this perspective,” said Kristina Aznavour.

She added, “The implementation of such an extensive project was made possible thanks to the significant co-financing by the Crisis and Support Centre of the Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs. We always feel the support of the French Embassy in Armenia and are certain that we still have a lot to do together.”

Several groups of French specialists have already worked with local doctors, transferring their experience in the field, and exchanging valuable information. A group of psychologists also had meetings with the community, including children who lost relatives during the war, and held consultative talks on the prevention of post-traumatic stress disorder.

“The French government continues to support Armenia. We are happy to be part of such a strong initiative. The establishment of such centers in the regions and decentralization of services is very important for the effective operation of the system. We are full of hope that we will be able to witness the results of this great work in person,” said Ambassador Louyot.