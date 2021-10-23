BURBANK, Calif. – George Kevork Mandossian, beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, relative and friend passed away peacefully on Sunday October 17, 2021, at 9:30 a.m. at his residence surrounded by his loved ones.

A leader of the Tekeyan Cultural Association of the United States and Canada (TCA) and the Armenian Democratic Liberal Party (ADL), George played an important role in the Armenian Church and the Armenian General Benevolent Union. He was a founder and guiding spirit of the TCA Arshag Dickranian Armenian School and a member of the founding council of the Montebello Armenian Martyrs Memorial Monument. He enjoyed his profession passionately. As a civil engineer, he has left his stamp on many structures in the Los Angeles area.

George Mandossian was born in Jerusalem on February 24, 1934. He was the third of four children (Krikor, Alice and Fimi) born to the late Antranig and Haiganoush Mandossian.

He is survived by his loving wife, Hasmig Mandossian; son, Ohan Alex Mandossian and his children, Gabriel and Breanna; daughter, Taleen Petrossians and husband Arthur Petrossians and their children Alex and Grace; sister, Alice Melkonian; sister-in-law, Hilda and Dr. Walid Ghurabi and family; brother-in-law, Dr. Armen and Azniv Goenjian and family; niece, Arda and Ara Artinian and family; nephew, Ara and Terri Melkonian and son; former spouse, mother of Ohan and Taleen, Carol Mandossian; and in-law, Zina Petrossians, and the entire Mandossian, Melkonian, Petrossians, Goenjian, Ghurabi, Artinian, Hadjian, Malek, Nazarian, Kazanjian families and relatives and friends.

Funeral services, followed by interment, will be held on Tuesday November 9, at 2:30 pm at Hollywood Hills Forest Lawn Mortuary Park, Old North Church.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations will benefit the Armenian Missionary Association of America (AMAA) Orphan and Child Care Program and the AMAA Educational Support in Lebanon and the Tekeyan Cultural Association of the United States and Canada.