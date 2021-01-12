New England Patriots Staffer Najarian’s Cleats Set New NFL Auction Record, Garner Attention for Armenia

BOSTON – As the Mirror previously reported, the National Football League (NFL) every year conducts a My Cause My Cleats campaign, in which custom sneakers or cleats can be worn on the field before final auction for philanthropic purposes. Berj Najarian, director of football/head coach administration of the New England Patriots, had a pair of Armenian-themed shoes which had the statement “Peace for Armenians” written on them. They were shown off on the field by quarterback Cam Newton, while a number of players made supportive video statements, the latest of whom was Super Bowl MVP and three-time champion Julian Edelman. This auction was an effort to call attention to the plight of Armenians in the recent Artsakh War, as well as to raise some aid for them through the Armenia Fund.
View this post on Instagram