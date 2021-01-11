Putin, Aliyev and Pashinyan Sign Joint Statement on Karabakh

“I hope that we will be able to come to a concrete decision in the shortest possible time,” he added.

The 8th point of the statement of the President of Azerbaijan, the Prime Minister of Armenia and the President of Russia on November 10, 2020, calls for the exchange of prisoners of war, hostages and other detained persons and the bodies of the dead.

According to the Armenian Prime Minister, the statement signed on January 11 may change the economic appearance of the region.

“The statement we signed today is really very important, and I will not hide the fact that the implementation of this statement can simply change the economic image and appearance of our region, and economic innovations can also lead to more reliable security guarantees,” Pashinyan said.

He declared his readiness to work constructively in this direction, “but, unfortunately, it is impossible to resolve all issues during one meeting.”

“I hope that we will continue to advance. I would like to emphasize once again that the most important issue for us at the moment is humanitarian issues, issues of exchange of prisoners of war, which are provided for in paragraph 8 of our joint statement of November 10,” Pashinyan said.

“Unfortunately, we did not manage today to solve the issue of prisoners of war,” Pashinyan said after the talks.

He said that Baku is still not fully complying with another provision of the truce agreement that calls for the exchange of all prisoners of war and civilians held by the conflicting sides. “I hope that we will succeed in finding a concrete solution very soon,” added the Armenian premier.

In addition, the issue concerning Karabakh’s status remains unresolved, Pashinyan stated.

“Unfortunately, this conflict remains unresolved. Of course, we were able to reach a ceasefire regime, yet there are many issues to be addressed. One of those issues is the status of Nagorno-Karabakh,” said Pashinyan, adding Armenia is ready to continue the talks under the auspices of the OSCE Minsk Group.

Pashinyan also noted that the parties to the talk were unable to find a solution on the exchange of war prisoners. “This is a sensitive topic, and we must address it urgently,” said the PM.

Azerbaijani president Ilham Aliyev, meanwhile, assessed the meeting efficient and fruitful in the context of the future development of the region. He expressed hope that neighboring states will be actively engaged in developing transport infrastructure in the South Caucasus.

Both Aliyev and Pashinyan received hugs as they were greeted by Putin, however, the two leaders didn’t shake hands and gave only head nods.

It is noted that the leaders wore no masks at the meeting. After the official welcome, Vladimir Putin made opening remarks followed by talks behind the closed doors.

The situation in Nagorno-Karabakh is calm, Putin said.

“The situation in the region is calm. We have been doing a great deal to promote the safe return of internally displaced persons and refugees to their homes. Since November 14, 2020 more than 48,000 people have returned to Karabakh,” Putin said, as quoted by TASS news agency.

“The center’s personnel are restoring electric and thermal power supply. More than 800 tons of building materials and 1.5 million tons of humanitarian cargo have been delivered to the conflict zone. Medical assistance is being provided for the population. Mine clearance has been carried out on an area of 479 hectares; 182 kilometers of roads and 710 buildings have been checked. More than 22,000 explosive items have been found and eliminated,” Putin added.

In the words of the president, Russia sought to follow the main principles of the OSCE Minsk Group in all its action on Karabakh. “We continue to periodically consult with our partners, the co-chairmen of the Minsk group,” said Putin.

A protest against Pashinyan’s trip to Moscow was held in Yerevan on Monday.

Early in the morning, police closed off all the roads, including Isakov Avenue, leading to the Zvartnots Airport, not allowing activists to hinder Pashinyan’s visit to Moscow. As a result, the premier’s motorcade reached the airport without obstacles.

Afterwards, police officers reopened Isakov Avenue and citizens continued the protest chanting “Nikol the traitor.”

(Ria Novosti, Arka, Panorama.am and Azatutyun contributed to this report.)