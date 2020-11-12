No Turkish Peacekeepers to Be Sent to Nagorno-Karabakh — Lavrov

MOSCOW (TASS) – No Turkish peacekeeping missions will be dispatched to the territory of Nagorno-Karabakh, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told Russian and foreign media on November 12 in an interview concerning crucial issues on the international agenda.

“No peacekeeping units of the Turkish Republic will be dispatched to Nagorno-Karabakh. There is a clear provision on that score in the joint statement of the leaders [of Azerbaijan, Armenia and Russia on complete termination of hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh],” he said.

The activity of Turkish observers will be restricted to the premises of the Russian-Turkish ceasefire control center being created in Azerbaijan, Sergey Lavrov said.

“The mobility of Turkish monitors will be restricted by the coordinates to be set for the location and deployment of the joint Russian-Turkish monitoring center in the territory of Azerbaijan, that part of it which is not close to Karabakh and is to be agreed on separately.”

Lavrov said he had seen statements by Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and Defense Minister Hulusi Akar to the effect Turkish peacekeepers would be operating on the same grounds as their Russian counterparts.

“This concerns the center that will be stationary and will operate without sending out any missions. It is true that at this center proper Russian and Turkish specialists will be working on the parity basis,” he said.