Anger, Frustration Spill Out onto Yerevan’s Streets in Demonstrations, Riots

Opera

Demonstrations continued into November the 11th, as picketers gathered in major centers in downtown Yerevan, including at the Opera and Republic Square. It appeared a significant increase over the attendance reported yesterday, with several hundred demonstrators grouped in these areas. Parliament’s gates have been closed, and no one has attempted to enter its grounds.

The areas where protestors have congregated have been the focus of a heavy police response, with police vehicles and officers surrounding the opera and Republic Square, causing significant traffic jams along Yerevan’s avenues.

At the opera, large numbers of protestors gathered along the steps of the opera building as police attempted to gradually push them away from the building. The situation, while chaotic, was mostly contained as officers were able to outnumber and overpower the demonstrators, who attempted to push back. Onlookers jeered at the police, calling them ‘Turks’ whilst others tried to compel the police to ‘change sides’ with bottles of water and chants.

Chants of “Nikol, traitor!” rung out at regular intervals as the crowd remained steadfastly defiant. Additionally, demonstrators were generally unwilling to give interviews to members of the press.

When asked why he had chosen to come, Mudik Baseryan a middle aged man, and one of the few demonstrators willing to speak openly, explained that he had come to understand what the reality of the situation is: “there is so much misinformation, and I just want to know what the truth is.” As with most of the attendees at the demonstration, Mudik was steadfastly opposed to the ceasefire agreement, particularly to its stipulation that Armenia must cede five of the seven provinces that encompass the Republic of Artsakh: “We must renegotiate this and the people of Armenia must be consulted this time. We cannot have this decision made by just one person in our name. We are all Varchapet so we must all be involved in this decision [meaning prime minister, referring to Nikol Pashinyan].”

This sentiment has been reflected in the rhetoric of oppositionists in recent days. Most notably, a priest from the Etchmiadzin diocese chose the front of the House of Government as his spot from which to deliver a fiery speech which had a similar message. Wearing an armored vest over his cassock and flanked by two flag bearers, the clergyman shouted angrily into his microphone, declaring that the loss of Shushi was “shameful” and branding Pashinyan “our traitorous Prime Minister.”

The priest characterized the truce as “surrendering the lands of Artsakh to Satan.” He also engaged in a homophobic rant, reminding the animated crowd: “Sodom and Gomora existed thousands of years ago, before god effaced them from the earth for their sins!”, adding “I cannot believe that we now have sodomites and homosexuals amongst the Armenian people! This is unconscionable!”.

Yerevan Remains Calm

Despite the widespread demonstrations in downtown Yerevan, the general normalcy of everyday life remains one of the most striking aspects of this difficult period in Armenian history.

Outside of the areas where police and protestors clash, the rhythm of city life continues. Many residents have continued to go to work and go about their daily lives, and across the street from troubled spots such as the Opera, locals sip coffee while lounging in outdoor cafes.

In much of the city, the only signs of this difficult period are the occasional blare of ambulance sirens, the distant roar of fighter jets, and the increased number of uniformed officers patrolling the streets.

For now, Yerevan – much like the rest of the country – remains in a precarious state of limbo as the incumbent administration attempts to weather the storm of public outrage.