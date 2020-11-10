Father of New Hampshire Governor Sununu to Benefit from Mining in Zangelan with NK Ceasefire

CONCORD, New Hampshire (NHPR.org, AsiaTimes.com) – The Anglo Asian Mining company, in which Republican politician John Sununu, father of current New Hampshire governor John Sununu, is the second largest shareholder, hopes to benefit from the ceasefire in Karabakh and resume mining gold in Zangelan province and possibly two other areas that were previously under Armenian control.

The company has been mining in Azerbaijan since 2009. John Sununu, a former governor of New Hampshire and former chief of staff to President George H. W. Bush, owns a 9.38 percent stake in the company.

According to news reports, Sununu’s son Chris disabled comments on his Instagram account recently after criticism concerning his father’s investment, but neither Sununu has publicly commented on this or the situation in Karabakh.