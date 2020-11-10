  TOP STORIES WEEK   46
 

Top Stories

Most read stories of the month
46

Week

Latest articles of the week
President Arayik Harutyunyan
Armenia & KarabakhInternational

Artsakh President Calls Truce Necessary Step to Save Republic

by
The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
2
0

YEREVAN (ARKA) —  Artsakh President Arayik Harutyunyan on Tuesday, November 10 addressed the nation with a video message, in which he called the truce a necessary step to save the republic. “It was probably the most difficult night in my life. The decision that was made the day before, I don’t know what assessment history will give to this decision, was forced,” Harutyunyan said.

Among the reasons, he pointed out that during 43 days of hostilities Artsakh lost several regions – Fizuli, Jabrayil, Kubatlu, Zangelan, Hadrut (mainly), part of Martuni, Askeran and, most importantly, Shushi. “The fighting continued on the outskirts of Stepanakert at a distance of 2-3 km. If the fighting continued at a similar pace, then within days we would have lost all of Artsakh and would have had more casualties, since the fighting, having moved to the rear, would have irreversible consequences for the frontline, where our forces are heroically fighting for 43 days, especially our conscripts. If we lost Stepanakert, what would become of the soldiers on the front line in the Askeran and Martuni area? There would be a possibility of their encirclement,” Harutyunyan said.

He noted that Artsakh managed to defend itself against UAVs for several days, but the last two days, the enemy, due to new technologies or new devices, was again able to inflict serious damage on the Armenian troops, as a result, just the day before, the troops suffered heavy losses from the UAV in the Martuni region.

Harutyunyan noted that everyone who did not succeed in Artsakh would be responsible for the failure, because they knew that the Defense Army had a similar problem, everyone who held positions in recent decades. “In general, the state of the army in the future must be assessed and I am sure that it will be. In addition, the moral and psychological state of the troops was not very good and, in a sense, it could be said extremely difficult. It was not possible to replace them on the front line, to give rest, to cure, every day they participated in hostilities, every day they were wounded and killed as shelling continued,” Harutyunyan said.

But at the same time, according to him, they were able to resist the armed forces of, one might say, eight states, “since we [fought – ed.] not only with Azerbaijan, the officers and equipment of Turkey, but also with mercenaries, terrorists from various countries. We were forced to spare and save the lives of these conscripts,” Harutyunyan said.

Answering the question of why everyone was not informed about the situation in due time, he recalled that he had said from Aghdam that he needed the support of his compatriots, and on October 29 – from Shushi. On that day, he said that Shushi was under threat and the enemy was already 5 km away.

Get the Mirror in your inbox:

“We argued whether we had Shushi or not, but we lost the main control from November 5, and from November 7 completely. We didn’t want to believe that we were losing our Motherland completely, didn’t want to believe that it was already impossible to fight with the available human and technical resources. For a long time there were attempts tried to discuss and stop at the negotiating table, but it was impossible (although I did not participate in the negotiations), but the problems were big,” Harutyunyan said.

At the same time, he noted that everything is ahead, Artsakh, the Armenian people and Armenia have gone through very difficult days in history, but due to wise decisions in the future, they have managed to take the right path for achieving success in the future.

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
SHARE
Previous Armenia President Says He Learned of Peace Deal through Media
Discover more cities:
ArtsakhAzerbaijan
Get the Mirror-Spectator Weekly in your inbox:
Facebook Twitter
Copyright © 2017 — The Armenian Mirror-Spectator. All Rights Reserved.