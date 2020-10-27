Pashinyan Speaks with Pompeo on Azerbaijani Ceasefire Violation

YEREVAN – Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, according to the official website of his office, held a telephone conversation with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and pointed out that Azerbaijan broke the recent ceasefire agreement reached in Washington D.C.

Mane Gevorgyan, the press secretary of the prime minister, was asked by the Mirror whether she could provide any additional information about this conversation.

She confirmed that PM Nikol Pashinyan drew the attention of the Secretary of State to the fact that it was Azerbaijan that violated the ceasefire agreement. He pointed out that Azerbaijan launched another offensive before the ink of the agreement reached in Washington was dry. This is already the third ceasefire agreement brokered by the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs that was violated by Baku. There is no doubt that Turkey encourages and instigates Azerbaijan to do it.

The Prime Minister also assured the Secretary of State that after signing the ceasefire agreement he gave an order to the Armenian armed forces to refrain from any response to the fire from Azerbaijani troops unless the latter are moving forward towards the Armenian positions. There is no reason for Armenia to violate the ceasefire and resume hostilities.

In this context, Gevorgyan said, Prime Minister Pashinyan asked Secretary of State Pompeo: “Who do you think is interested in reshaping or even abolishing the Minsk Group co-chairmanship?” He added that we are not interested in it at all, while Azerbaijan and Turkey do not conceal their intentions on this matter.