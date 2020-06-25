Vera Nazarian: ‘My Armenian Side Emerges in My Fiction!’

By Artsvi Bakhchinyan
Special to the Mirror-Spectator
YEREVAN/VERMONT — Vera Nazarian is a two-time Nebula Award Finalist, a Dragon Award 2018 Finalist, and a member of Science Fiction and Fantasy Writers of America. She was born in 1966, in Moscow, immigrated to the US as a kid, sold her first story at 17, and has been published in numerous anthologies and magazines, honorably mentioned in several volumes, and translated into eight languages.
Vera made her debut with the critically acclaimed Dreams of the Compass Rose, followed by Lords of Rainbow. Her novella The Clock King and the Queen of the Hourglass made the 2005 Locus Recommended Reading List. Her debut collection Salt of the Air contains the 2007 Nebula Award-nominated “The Story of Love.” Recent works includes the 2008 Nebula Finalist novella The Duke in His Castle, science fiction collection After the Sundial (2010), The Perpetual Calendar of Inspiration (2010), three Jane Austen parodies, Mansfield Park and Mummies (2009), Northanger Abbey and Angels and Dragons (2010), and Pride and Platypus: Mr. Darcy’s Dreadful Secret (2012), all part of her Supernatural Jane Austen Series, a parody of self-help and supernatural relationships advice, Vampires are from Venus, Werewolves are from Mars: A Comprehensive Guide to Attracting Supernatural Love (2012), Cobweb Bride Trilogy (2013), and the four books in the bestselling international cross-genre phenomenon series The Atlantis Grail, now optioned for development as a feature film and/or TV series, Qualify (2014), Compete (2015), Win (2017), and Survive (2020).
After many years in Los Angeles, Vera now lives in a small town in Vermont.
In addition to being a writer, philosopher, and award-winning artist, she is also the publisher of Norilana Books.