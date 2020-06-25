TCA Metro LA Chapter Hosts Two Successful Educational Programs Online This Spring

The insightful lecture was conducted by Genocide studies scholar, Dr. Mehmet Polatel, who serves as a junior postdoctoral research fellow at the University of Southern California (USC) Shoah Foundation Center for Advanced Genocide Research. Of Turkish heritage. He received his PhD from Bogazici University in Istanbul with his dissertation focusing on the emergence and transformation of the Armenian land question in the late Ottoman Empire. He earned a BA in international relations from the University of Middle East Technical University in 2007, and an MA in comparative studies in history and society from Koç University, Istanbul in 2009.

After receiving his doctorate, he was awarded a postdoctoral fellowship in Armenian Studies at the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor. His main research interests are state-society relations, socioeconomic history, the Armenian Genocide, and the dispossession of Armenians. He has co-authored a book with Ugur Ü. Üngör titled Confiscation and Destruction: Young Turk Seizure of Armenian Properties (Bloomsbury, 2011), and has published several articles and book chapters on the Hamidian massacres, the land question, and the Armenian genocide.

Polatel started his presentation by referencing his early research, which focuses on the processes of property transfer and dispossession during the Armenian Genocide. He provided examples of churches turned into auction sites for the transfer of movable Armenian properties. Further, he touched on his contemporary research about the relationship between the 1894-96 Hamidian Massacres and the Genocide, in terms of local perpetrations and mass violence, by examining the testimonies of Genocide survivors in the archives of the USC Shoah Foundation. Polatel detailed some of the testimonies in his lecture.

He highlighted the fact that, in addition to massive violence, genocides have multiple dimensions, and one such characteristic is the forced transfer and dispossession of properties which unfold unique insights and means of genocidal contexts.

Polatel also explained, in detail, about the Young Turks’ legal framework, and how properties were taken into consideration by the Ottoman Turkish authorities when they issued the deportation law, and how Armenian properties ought to be used, in order to settle in Muslim immigrants. Moreover, he followed up by providing the layers of property transfers and the practice of dispossession, whether through official channels, corruption, unofficial seizures by officials themselves, pillage, destruction, or unofficial seizures by civilians.

Polatel emphasized that the Armenian Genocide was a complex event with multiple manifestations of death, destruction and property confiscation. He also reminded participants that new findings on the Genocide and its consequences have been revealed by research conducted by contemporary scholars, and that knowledge about various aspects of the genocide continues to expand in academia.