Armenian Heritage Park Genocide Commemoration Held

BOSTON — On Sunday, April 21, the Armenian Heritage Park was the site of the second statewide Genocide commemoration this April; the first was the State House on Friday, April 19.

A substantial audience of Armenians and friends from throughout New England gathered at the Park near the Genocide monument as master of ceremonies Hagop Toghramadjian introduced speakers, clergy, vocalists, who expressed a message of continued survival and positivity for the Armenian world.

A color guard of marching Homenetmen Scouts brought the meeting to order followed by prayers from the Boston area clergy. The Meghedi Ensemble sang the national anthems of the United States and the Republic of Armenia.

An integral portion of the event was dedicated to the ethnic cleansing — called by many the second genocide of the Armenians — of Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) by Azerbaijani military forces last September, and the hardships of those who fled to Armenia.

Peter Koutoujian, Sheriff of Middlesex County, spoke warmly about the people of Artsakh and the time he shared with them during his visit to the capital, Stepanakert. Koutoujian said that now was not the time to feel down, but that everyone must remain active and positive about the future and work for a brighter future despite all that is happening in the world lately and in and around Armenia.

Vocalist Angelina Nazarian, a student at Berklee School of Music, and a former contestant on NBC’s competition show, “The Voice,” captured the audience’s attention singing in Armenian and English including heartfelt renditions of Sareri Hovin Mernem and Yesterday by Charles Aznavour.