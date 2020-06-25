Instagram Memes Find the Funny Side of Being Armenian

By Serena Hajjar
Special to the Mirror-Spectator
BOSTON — “See if the race will not live again when two of them meet in a beer parlor, twenty years after, and laugh, and speak in their tongue.”
When William Saroyan penned these famous words in 1936, he was writing for an analog world, one unaware of the massive technological revolution which would transpire over the course of the next century. Yet, the advent of the internet and the explosion of social media have done nothing if not reinforce his message and proven its endurance.
Nestled within the infinite universe of these ubiquitous online platforms is a budding Armenian community, one whose membership transcends borders, dialects and politics.
This new virtual community has constructed itself around a handful of Instagram accounts and subsists on a steady diet of memes, jokes and funny videos. Though this form of sustenance may appear trivial — even frivolous — to older generations, the international communion which these pages have engendered is a testament to their remarkable consequence.