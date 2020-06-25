How Has COVID-19 Changed the Non-Profit Landscape?

In addition to shifting most practices online, many organizations have readjusted their long-term plans to make space for initiatives that have suddenly become more imperative during COVID-19, namely, projects that directly impact vulnerable populations, like migrant workers from Russia, women-run households and the elderly.

Democracy Today has decided to focus on uncovering the truth about how effectively the Armenian government is assisting rural communities during COVID-19, using volunteers who are residents in the rural regions to collect data for analysis. AIWA is developing online programs to assist women with challenges they may be facing during this time, such as managing elders and dealing with domestic violence.

“We were working on a platform to connect women from all over the world in need of mentorship and connection — that is needed more than ever! We had to re-pool the priorities so that they were more focused on this new dynamic. And it took a long time to figure that dynamic out — what works, what doesn’t,” adds Janjigian Trifiro.

Populations who live in places where the internet connection may not be as stable, such as those in rural regions, are amongst the most vulnerable. With the pandemic limiting travel, the humanitarian non-profit presence in these regions have been dramatically reduced. Organizations like Armenia Artsakh Fund (AAF) have attempted to fill that void using air shipments. According to a press release, “During the first five months of 2020, AAF also delivered $6 million of humanitarian assistance to Armenia and Artsakh. Of this amount, the AAF collected $5.8 million of medicines and other supplies donated by Americares ($5 million) and Direct Relief ($741,000).”

Economic Impact

Armenia’s economy, like that of many other small countries, is heavily tourism-based (The French magazine, Le Quotidien, mentioned Armenia as the most trending destination of 2020). The travel restrictions — though crucial to upholding public health — will inevitably cause Armenia economic hardship in the months if not years to come.

“This will mean more competition between NGOs,” laments Shahinian. “I don’t think donors will cover the expenses of people coming to Yerevan from the rural communities for seminars and training because everyone has gotten used to the online discussions. But it’s a question of how effective these online discussions are.”

An observation that Shahinian made was: “The amount of organization and community engagement from the youth hasn’t been as widespread since the [1989] earthquake.” It seems that when tragedy strikes in Armenia, the youth have historically been the ones to pick up the pieces and demand change — a clear testament to the nation’s fortified resilience over the years.

Though much of the new COVID-era programming is still being developed, the hope is that these initiatives might provide a brighter future for populations whose vulnerability was not previously exposed to this extent before the pandemic. Janjigian Trifiro said of her new online workshops: “When there is this need, it opens the door to creativity. If you can take the fear out of the equation, creativity all of a sudden becomes boundless.” It seems that though there might be tough days to come for Armenia, the organizations and youth that make the nation great will not cease in uplifting vulnerable communities and moving the country forward; without hesitation and without fear.