Louise Mara, left, and Sharisse Zeroonian, in a scene from “Nothing Solid”
Medical Comedy ‘Nothing Solid’ to Be Released in August

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
BOSTON — A young Armenian-American filmmaker is almost done making a semi-autobiographical, dark, medical comedy titled “Nothing Solid” about her experience with Cyclic (or Cyclical) Vomiting Syndrome (CVS), a rare brain-gut disorder that causes frequent and often intense bouts of vomiting that can last anywhere from hours to days. This will be the world’s first movie about the condition — “a vom-com,” as Zeroonian calls it.

According to the National Institutes of Health, about 3 in 100,000 children are diagnosed with CVS each year, but it’s becoming increasingly recognized in adults. Triggers can include stress and anxiety, migraine, menstruation, motion sickness, and more. Although she went through short-lived bouts of digestive issues — and isn’t entirely sure if she had a milder form of the disorder — in childhood, Zeroonian, 29, went at least thirteen years without any chronic gastrointestinal problems until she started experiencing weekly and often severe attacks of vomiting at age 25 in April 2021. After two and a half years of medical testing, she was diagnosed with Cyclic Vomiting Syndrome during a trip to the emergency room in August 2023, a month before turning 28.

Filmmaker Sharisse Zeroonian

She has written, directed and acted in the film. “This film is helping me reclaim much of what I lost to the disease,” Zeroonian said. She isn’t making the movie for sympathy, or to lionize herself, but in her words, “help [herself] and others to no longer live in shame” and also “finally give curious people an explanation about what [she’s] been through these past several years.”

“At my lowest weight, I was 16 pounds down from what I used to be, and kept getting questions about it.” Zeroonian recalled. “That was uncomfortable enough, but what made me even more uncomfortable was the fact that I was carrying around this dreadful secret. Once I went public with my diagnosis, my burden was lifted and I found I felt much better being open about it.”

Zeroonian in the film play the role of Nikki. In addition to the film’s various medical and family scenes, there are quite a few funny moments that happen in Nikki’s workplace, which is her Armenian church newsletter, that feature characters such as her best friend Tamar (Julie DeStefano), bullies Arsen and Esther (Logan Raposo and Angela Hurley), and a compassionate but no-nonsense Der Hayr (Rick DuMont).

“I don’t work at a church newsletter, but a lot of what Nikki deals with at work really does come from some of the unfortunate interactions I’ve had with my peers in the Armenian community. All names have been changed to protect the guilty,” Zeroonian joked.

The bread and butter of the movie, though, is Nikki’s relationship with her psychiatrist, Dr. Miller (Russ Gannon). The most common triggers for cyclical vomiting are stress and anxiety — as is the case for Nikki with all of the changes and conflicts happening in her life — and Dr. Miller not only helps Nikki see the connection between her emotions and her physical symptoms, but challenges her to take the necessary steps to improve her situation.

James Labonte and Louise Mara in a scene from “Nothing Solid”

There are pieces of Armenian culture woven throughout the movie, and even a few pieces of Armenian dialogue. But most importantly, Zeroonian says, there will be a couple of scenes that sensitively and compassionately address the rather hot-button issue of “cultural” practices and love languages, particularly when it comes to parenting.

“A lot of us grew up idealizing the typical Western family system, which works for some but not others,” said Zeroonian. “A large part of this script came from my own conflict between figuring out how to be an adult by Western standards while trying to be a part of my family by Eastern standards. Of course, there are some behaviors that happen in families which are unacceptable no matter what your background is — and the film will show plenty of those as well — but all the members of Nikki’s family end up understanding more about each other in the end.”

Starting in August, “Nothing Solid” will be released nationwide in select theaters, submitted to international festivals, and made available on streaming. A portion of ticket sales from screenings will be donated to the Cyclic Vomiting Syndrome Association (CVSA).

To follow the movie’s production and release journey, visit @nothingsolidmovie on Instagram.

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
