  TOP STORIES WEEK   16
 

Top Stories

Most read stories of the month
16

Week

Latest articles of the week
Armenia & KarabakhInternationalOpinion

Turkish Stability Is in the US’s Best Interest

by
Suren Sargsyan
3
0

Recent political developments in Turkey, particularly the arrest of the opposition leader, have not generated the expected level of international political attention. While the arrest was discussed and some official statements were issued, the Western political establishment’s response has been mostly muted. This is particularly noteworthy given that US Vice President JD Vance had previously accused Europe of canceling elections and straying from its declared values.  Obviously, the Trump administration prioritizes stability in Turkey over democracy, human rights, or fair elections, as evidenced by its response to the arrest of the Turkish opposition leader.

From the American perspective, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan is seen as the sole guarantor of this stability, explaining President Donald Trump’s deference, Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s evasiveness, and other similar official positions. Geopolitics dictates that strategic interests, not other nations’ internal affairs, ultimately guide state actions.

Despite the fact that President Joe Biden emphasized human rights in foreign policy, the US maintained a key strategic alliance with Saudi Arabia, where human rights are demonstrably lacking. This highlights how strategic interests often supersede ideological commitments in foreign policy.

Turkey is effectively “selling” its influence over Syria, over the South Caucasus, over Azerbaijan, and over the wider Middle East. It asserts that its involvement ensures relative stability in Syria, preventing refugee flows to Europe. At the same time, countries welcome Turkey’s use of its influence in Syria to contain Iran.

In the case of the South Caucasus, Ankara further shows that Erdoğan’s Turkey is the sole guarantor of preventing renewed conflict if the West hopes to avoid such a scenario. Erdoğan aims for Turkey to secure a prominent role in the reshaping global order, leveraging its strategic advantages. This ambition reflects Turkey’s rapid political evolution, despite its economic challenges, distinguishing it from the Turkey of a decade ago. Despite these challenges, Erdoğan continues to win elections and de facto has led the Turkish state for decades.

Turkey’s relevance diminishes with global power stabilization, yet it asserts its indispensability by demonstrating that global challenges are difficult to address effectively without its influence. In other words, Turkey demonstrates its indispensability by shaping and exploiting conflicts, subsequently leveraging these conflicts to expand its influence in regions like Syria, Iraq, the South Caucasus (particularly Azerbaijan), Libya, Mali, and beyond, often through active military involvement. Turkey initiates military conflicts and subsequently asserts vital interests to justify its full participation in negotiations and resolutions.

Get the Mirror in your inbox:

Cyprus exemplifies this pattern: Turkey’s military intervention divided the island, establishing a lasting presence over its territory and surrounding waters. This aggressive approach, also evident in its stance toward Greece, demonstrates Turkey’s continued reliance on conflict to project geopolitical influence, often successfully. This tactic isn’t unique to Turkey or Erdoğan. Major powers, from the Roman Empire to the Soviet Union and the United States, have historically used it to advance national interests. War and military intervention have often proven to be the most direct path to influence, especially for states lacking the capacity for effective soft power.

Critics often accuse Trump of admiring authoritarian leaders, while his supporters contend he simply respects strong leaders. Trump’s praise of Erdoğan, whom he recently lauded as “very smart” and suggested as a mediator between Israel and Turkey, has drawn further criticism. Even some Republicans, among others, condemned the praise of “autocratic leader Erdoğan,” citing acts like the recent imprisonment and marginalization of Istanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu, Erdoğan’s main political rival. In politics, realpolitik, state interests, and foreign policy objectives, rather than declared values, primarily drive decisions. Domestic political developments in other countries matter only insofar as they offer leverage or pressure opportunities.

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
SHARE
Previous Medical Comedy ‘Nothing Solid’ to Be Released in August
Get the Mirror-Spectator Weekly in your inbox:
Facebook Twitter
Copyright © 2021 — The Armenian Mirror-Spectator. All Rights Reserved.