Boston’s Museum of Fine Arts Names Pierre Terjanian Next Director

By Derrick Bryson Taylor

BOSTON (New York Times) — The Museum of Fine Arts, Boston named Pierre Terjanian its next director and chief executive after a seven-month international search, museum officials said on April 10.

Terjanian, the chief of curatorial affairs and conservation at the museum, will succeed Matthew Teitelbaum, who became the director in 2015. Terjanian will begin his new position in July.

In an interview on Thursday, April 10, Terjanian, 56, said that he felt like everything he had been doing in his career was leading to this moment. “The predominant feeling is the excitement,” he said. “This is a great institution, and it has a big part to play in Boston, in New England and beyond.”

Asked what he thought about the overall climate around museums under the Trump administration — which has closed some institutions like the National Environmental Museum and is trying to force changes at others like the Smithsonian and the National Gallery of Art — Terjanian said it was “volatile.”

“It’s an environment that forces us to continue to consider how we operate,” he said. “We obviously want to be in compliance with all the legislation, and we’re monitoring closely all the changes.”