Joint Genocide Commemoration Featuring Sassounian Pays Tribute to 40th Anniversary of UN Recognition

WATERTOWN — Publisher and syndicated columnist Harut Sassounian, delivering the keynote address at a community-wide commemoration of the 110th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide on Sunday, April 6, at the Armenian Cultural and Educational Center (ACEC), focused on the little-known anniversary of the United Nations’ recognition of that bleak chapter.
In August 1985, the UN Commission on Human Rights, at a Geneva sitting, approved a report that included a paragraph marking the Armenian Genocide. Sassounian told the story to the assembled, unfurling the twists and turns, including his key role, like a mystery. That report is known as the “Whitaker Report.”
In essence, Sassounian urged the Armenian community not to lose hope for either reparations from Turkey nor consider the fate of Karabakh (Artsakh) as fait accompli. Instead, he said members of the community have to pass on the fight for what is right from one generation to another. For example, he cited the change in the status of Turkey, which shrank from an empire to a relatively small country.
Sassounian, a major actor in the adoption of the report, offered a blow-by-blow account of his role making deals with various parties in his capacity as an NGO representative.
Sassounian, the founder and publisher of the California Courier, started by noting the contribution of Polish-born attorney Raphael Lemkin, who came up with the word genocide in the 1940s as a result of studying what had happened to the Armenians.
On December 9, 1948, the UN General Assembly adopted the convention of the prevention and punishment of the crime of genocide, which went into effect in 1951.