Joint Genocide Commemoration Featuring Sassounian Pays Tribute to 40th Anniversary of UN Recognition

“Even though paragraph 30 didn’t even mention turkey as the perpetrator of genocide, the Turkish ambassador, by his objection, admitted it was referring to the Turkish genocide,” he said.

Then Turkish Ambassador to the United Nations Osman Olcay, at the Commission on Human Rights in 1974, “strongly objected to the use of the term ‘Armenian Genocide’ and requested it be deleted from the final report.”

Sassounian explained that Olcay got support from 11 other countries, including the US, Pakistan, Italy, France, Austria, Iran, Iraq, India, Romania, Ecuador and Nigeria “supported Turkey’s denialist position.”

When the State Department declassified some of its archives in 2006, Sassounian said it was revealed that “Secretary of State Henry Kissinger had sent a cable to the US mission at the UN in 1974 agreeing to cooperate with Turkey on the deletion of reference to the Armenian Genocide in the UN report. Kissinger’s message to Turkey as that the US would support the deletion if other countries agreed to it. The Turkish delegation warmly thanked the US for its support.”

Sassounian detailed the chain of events which led to the inclusion of the Armenian Genocide in the report.

In 1974, an Armenian delegation, including Sassounian, visited several missions, including Tunisia, Austria, Ecuador, Iran, Pakistan, the US, Italy, Iraq and the Netherlands, asking them to support Paragraph 30.

The following year, at the sitting when the report was to be presented, Ruhashyankiko failed to show up after he had deleted Paragraph 30.

Shavarsh Torigian, representing the NGO World Council of Churches, and also a member of the Armenian National Committee, objected to the deletion, and got support from Argentina, France, Soviet Union, Greece and Syria, but to no avail.

By 1979, Sassounian was living in Geneva and decided to represent the Armenian Cause through various organizations, including the International League of Human Rights, the International Federation of Human Rights and the Indigenous World Association, since there were no Armenian NGOs.

“To make my lobbying task easier, I had asked the ARF Bureaus to urge the ANC Chapters in various countries to meet with their foreign ministries to direct their representatives in the UN to support the Genocide report,” he said.

That year, at a speech in the UN, he objected to Ruhashyankiko deleting the reference to the Armenian Genocide. “After lengthy debates, the commission on human rights suggested that the special rapporteur taking into consideration the statements of several countries to include paragraph 30. However, Ruhashyankiko was never heard from again. The genocide report was left hanging without Paragraph 30,” he said.

In 1982 Sassounian contacted Benjamin Whitaker and asked him to accept to be the new rapporteur “since as an executive director of the Minority Rights group,” he was very knowledgeable about the Armenian Genocide.

He also contacted two other members of the board who agreed to support Whitaker.

“I did not contact the rest of the subcommission members so that Turkey would not get wind of my behind-the-scenes orchestration,” Sassounian said.

He then alerted in fall 1983 subcommission Chair Madame Halima Warzazi of Morocco about the possibility of appointing Whitaker.

“On the opening day of the subcommission’s1983 session, when usually no agenda item is discussed, suddenly Madame. Warzazi, who was a close friend of Whitaker, lifted her gavel and said he would be the new rapporteur if there were no objections. Before anyone could react, Madame Warzazi banged her gavel and said since there were no objections, Whitaker was appointed the new rapporteur.”

He added, “The Turkish delegate was in total shock but it was too late to do untying about it.”

In his final report, in paragraph 24, Whitaker included the reference to the Armenian Genocide, with many footnotes.

The paragraph is as follows: “The Nazi aberration has unfortunately not been the only case of genocide in the twentieth century. Among other examples which can be cited as qualifying are the German massacre of Hereros in 1904, the Ottoman massacre of Armenians in 1915–1916, the Ukrainian pogrom of Jews in 1919, the Tutsi massacre of Hutu in Burundi in 1965 and 1972, the Paraguayan massacre of Ache Indians prior to 1974, the Khmer Rouge massacre in Kampuchea between 1975 and 1978, and the contemporary [1985] Iranian killings of Baha’is.

“At least one million or well over half of the Armenian population are reliably estimated to have been killed or death marched by independent authorities and eyewitnesses.”

He also quoted the German ambassador from 1915, saying that they were trying to eliminate the Armenian population.

Sassounian said that he took to the floor of the UN subcommission when the report was released, to speak in its favor.

“I met with most of the 26 members of the subcommission to convince them to support the report,” he said. “The strangest idea I came up with was when I approached the Syrian representative who was going to vote against the report in solidarity with the neighboring Islamic Turkey. I told him to leave the hall when the voting started and not to come back until it was completed…. I was able to neutralize at least one vote.”

Speaking in support of the measure were representatives from Zambia, India, Greece, France, the UK and Argentina.

Whitaker’s report was put to a vote on August 29, 1985, with 14 votes in favor, one opposed and four abstentions.

“The result was astonishing because Turkey had the support of the then 12 NATO members and 40 members of the Islamic Conference. At the end they refrained from supporting Turkey,” he said.

“The Turkish government, having fought for a dozen years to deleted the reference to the Armenian genocide, failing to do so, said the report wasn’t that important after all,” Sassounian said.

President Kocharyan attended as head of state and designated him as an official member of the Armenian delegation.

In 1988, he said he went to Geneva to speak about the massacres in Sumgait and Baku, “since as an NGO I had the right to speak.”

“I approached the Soviet delegation at the UN and informed them about my planned speech. I told them that I would not make any hard remarks about the Soviet Union but focus my remarks on the Azeri murders. The Soviet representatives were extremely upset and asked me not to bring up the subject at al. I had to tell them I wasn’t asking their permission but simply giving them a heads-up as a courtesy. The next day, when my turn came to speak at the UN Subcommission, the minute I pronounced the word Sumgait, the entire Soviet delegation got up and walked out of the UN building.”

In addition to founding the California Courier, Sassounian is the president of the Armenia Artsakh Fund, a non-profit organization that has donated to Armenia and Artsakh one billion dollars of humanitarian aid, mostly medicines, since 1989 (including its predecessor, the United Armenian Fund).

Before the talk, Hamazkayin Boston’s ArtNova Choir, led by artistic director Arthur Veranian offered several songs, including the hymn Soorp Soorp by Komitas.

In his introductory remarks, Ara Balikan chair of the Armenian General Benevolent Union New England District, paid tribute to the 110th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide, saying it “scattered us all across the globe” but that the Armenians had not been silenced. Our resilience is testament to our ability to use our intellect and faith to rebuild and thrive,” he said.

He referred the ethnic cleansing in Artsakh. “Let us use this occasion not just to talk, but to act. Let us use this occasion to remember that our Artsakh leaders, who remain unlawfully held as hostages, need our voice and actions to get back home as soon as they can.”

Balikian thanked Dr. Ara Nazarian and all the other organizations for hosting this unified program.

Aram Arkun, executive director of the Tekeyan Cultural Association of the United States and Canada, offered the closing remarks. He noted that as Sassounian’s talk made clear, though the road to justice for the Armenians is hard, they have to do something and not lose hope. Like Sassounian, every individual has the possibility of making a difference.

“There is always light somewhere on the horizon,” he said. “It is an uphill battle, but every little bit of the uphill battle contributes to not having the cause forgotten.” This is true both for Artsakh and the events of 110 years ago.

He praised the Boston Armenian community as being strong and united, as shown by this joint commemoration.

Serving as master of ceremonies was Ani Khatchadourian representing the Armenian Revolutionary Federation.

The benediction was offered by the Very Rev. Hrant Tahanian of St. Stephen’s Armenian Apostolic Church.

The event was sponsored by the ARF and several of its affiliated organizations, in addition to the AGBU and the Tekeyan Cultural Association.