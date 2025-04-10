  TOP STORIES WEEK   15
 

Top Stories

Most read stories of the month
15

Week

Latest articles of the week
Arpine Kalinina (Photo by Maria Vartanova)
Armenia & KarabakhArts & CultureInternational

Arpine Kalinina: ‘Happiness Lies in Creativity’

by
Artsvi Bakhchinyan
48
0

YEREVAN — This past February, the 16th “Armenian Composing Art Festival,” organized by the Armenian State Symphony Orchestra, took place in Yerevan. During its second concert, on February 17, a piece by young composer Arpine Kalinina from Yerevan, Impatience of the Heart, was premiered.

Kalinina graduated from the Yerevan Komitas State Conservatory, specializing in composition (under Professor Levon Chaushyan) and piano (under Professor Maro Ghazaryan). She then pursued a master’s degree in composition at the Royal Academy of Music in London, studying under Professors Gary Carpenter and Paul Patterson. She is the author of vocal-instrumental, chamber, and orchestral works that have been performed in Armenia and abroad. As a composer, she has received national and international awards, including the “Triumph” Prize for outstanding achievements in the field of arts in the Russian Federation (Moscow, 2010) and a certificate for reaching the final round of the Bartók World Competition for String Quartets (Budapest, 2020).

Her activities are multifaceted. In 2007, she founded and led the Kantegh (Lantern) Ensemble of Armenian Classical Music as its artistic director and pianist until 2021. She has initiated and implemented intercultural concert projects, such as the British-Armenian Musical Bridge concert series (Yerevan-London, ongoing since 2017) and the Armenian-German Musical Bridge (Cologne, 2024). Additionally, she is actively engaged in pedagogical work.

Dear Arpine, let me once again congratulate you on the premiere of Impatience of the Heart. I believe many would be interested to know what unites the literary foundations of your piece, which are based on the works of Stefan Zweig and Yeghishe Charents, two authors with no apparent connection.

Literature plays a significant role in my creative life, and this piece also has a literary foundation. I composed Impatience of the Heart for soprano, violin, cello and orchestra in 2008, inspired by Stefan Zweig’s novel, Beware of Pity. I revised the piece in 2025 specifically for this performance. Through the voices of three soloists I portrayed the novel’s central characters. It is about tragic love. I expressed the heroine’s dramatic emotional state through two poems of Charents. His poetry holds a special place in my vocal compositions, and over the years, I have often turned to his poems. By the way, I was particularly delighted that Yeghishe Charents’ descendants — his granddaughter, Mrs. Gohar Charents, and great-granddaughter, Nane Djerrahian — were present in the hall during the performance.

As a composer, collaboration with performers is invaluable to me — it enriches, inspires new creative ideas, and working with a symphony orchestra, in my opinion, is an immensely significant and irreplaceable experience for any composer. I am deeply grateful to all the performers of my work — the Armenian State Symphony Orchestra (artistic director Sergey Smbatyan), guest conductor Alexander Humala from Belarus, soloists soprano Sofya Sayadyan, violinist Erik Manukyan and cellist Sipan Toroyan — for their passionate and powerful performance. I am thrilled about the impressive collaboration with the Armenian State Symphony Orchestra, which was fully realized through the brilliant interpretation of the conductor and soloists. After 17 years of waiting, I listened to the performance of my piece with indescribable emotion. I felt doubly happy, as I sensed how lovingly the musicians brought it to life.

Arpine Kalinina (Photo by Maria Vartanova)

Get the Mirror in your inbox:

Thanks to the “Armenian Composing Art Festival,” we are discovering composers of different generations from our time. Can you point out the general characteristics of Armenian composers of your generation?

During the festival, the works of both classical and contemporary (including young) Armenian composers are performed side by side, presenting a panorama of Armenian music. As for the young composers of my generation, I think it will only become clearer over time what common trends unite us. In composition, as in any other field of art, one of the main aspirations of a creator is to develop and refine their own style. Listening to both Armenian and foreign young composers, I primarily try to capture the uniqueness of their music. I would very much like (and I say this also as a composition teacher) for our young composers to develop an independent musical way of thinking, grounded in the traditions of the Armenian compositional school.

Komitas plays a crucial role in my creative life. I have organized 25 concert-lectures dedicated to Komitas in various educational and cultural institutions of Armenia, as well as Komitas concerts outside Armenia, bringing together foreign musicians. I try to instill a love for Komitas and Armenian music in my students.

Our musicians usually pursue further training in Germany or Italy, with very few in the UK. How did you end up there, and what makes British musical education special?

I was fascinated by British culture from an early age, especially literature. One of my first childhood books was The Secret Garden by Frances Hodgson Burnett, which sparked my love for England and its nature — I dreamed of visiting England. When I was awarded the Triumph Prize in the youth category for outstanding achievements in the arts in the Russian Federation, I decided to use the prize money to further my education in Europe. I chose the Royal Academy of Music in London and used that money to travel to London and take my entrance exams. This academy, which is one of the world’s leading music institutions, gives student composers the opportunity to listen all their works performed during their studies, including large-scale symphonic and choral compositions, which at the time was almost impossible in Armenia. The most important thing for me was gaining listening experience — working with symphony orchestras, choirs and various musical ensembles. At the same time, I benefited greatly from the academy’s multicultural and creative environment. The students were outstanding performers and composers from different corners of the world, many of whom were laureates of prestigious international competitions and already promising musicians. Collaborating and interacting with them enriched every composer.

The curriculum was intense, the demands were high, and the assignments were extensive. We were constantly encouraged to compose new works within tight deadlines, helping us develop the ability to quickly fulfill commissions in our professional careers. We were taught by excellent specialists, and the musical life in London was thriving. All of this combined provided invaluable experience and laid the foundation for my various intercultural projects.

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator

Please tell us about your family.

I was born in Yerevan. My father, Stanislav Kalinin, had Slavic roots — Russian, Ukrainian and Polish — while my mother, Anahit Khachatryan, is Armenian. My father grew up in Yerevan, was a radio engineer by profession, and a great lover of the arts (as a child, he attended a music school, studying flute). My mother is a translator and editor. At home, we always spoke Armenian, and my father had an excellent command of the language. Sometimes, our acquaintances and relatives would say they felt uncomfortable speaking Armenian in front of my father because, despite not being Armenian, he always spoke literary Armenian.

My father considered Armenia his homeland, spent his entire conscious life in Armenia, loved Armenian culture and music — especially Komitas — and was deeply concerned about Armenia’s fate. I grew up in a creative environment. My parents always encouraged artistic pursuits. My father’s favorite saying was: Happiness lies in creativity. This has become my artistic credo.

No doubt, he is absolutely right. What challenges does a young composer face in present-day Armenia?

Today, I believe that composers face the greatest difficulties in the field of music. Since the post-Soviet years, the culture of commissioning music from composers has not yet fully developed. A composer writes music and, one could say, is not compensated for it. But that is only one aspect of the issue.

There are very limited opportunities for young composers — especially for having their large-scale orchestral and choral works performed. The Armenian Composing Art Festival, in collaboration with the Composers’ Union of Armenia, plays an important role in this regard.

SHARE
Previous ‘Barber of Seville’ Brings Down the House in Wiesbaden
Next Human Rights Lawyer Says Trump Administration Poised to help Armenian Christian POWs
Discover more cities:
ArmeniaUnited Kingdom
Get the Mirror-Spectator Weekly in your inbox:
Facebook Twitter
Copyright © 2021 — The Armenian Mirror-Spectator. All Rights Reserved.