‘Barber of Seville’ Brings Down the House in Wiesbaden

WIESBADEN, Germany — On March 30, the Wiesbaden State Theater premiered a fantastic production of Giacomo Rossini’s comic opera, “The Barber of Seville,” with bass-baritone Hovhannes Karapetyan in the role of Dottor Bartolo. The production, directed by Nikolaus Habjan, features life-size clap-mouth puppets, doubles of the singers, in a hilariously brilliant, musically exceptional rendition of the opera that becomes a parody of itself. The capacity audience responded with laughter, amazement, admiration, and standing ovations. A full report will appear next week.
