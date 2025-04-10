  TOP STORIES WEEK   15
 

Hovhannes Karapetyan as Dottor Bartolo. Photo by Maximilian Borchardt
Arts & CultureInternational

‘Barber of Seville’ Brings Down the House in Wiesbaden

by
Muriel Mirak-Weissbach
57
0

WIESBADEN, Germany  — On March 30, the Wiesbaden State Theater premiered a fantastic production of Giacomo Rossini’s comic opera, “The Barber of Seville,” with bass-baritone Hovhannes Karapetyan in the role of Dottor Bartolo. The production, directed by Nikolaus Habjan, features life-size clap-mouth puppets, doubles of the singers, in a hilariously brilliant, musically exceptional rendition of the opera that becomes a parody of itself. The capacity audience responded with laughter, amazement, admiration, and standing ovations. A full report will appear next week.

Young Doo Park, Angelo Konzett, Joshua Sanders, Jack Lee, Max Konrad, Hovhannes Karapetyan, Camille Sherman, Inna Fedorii, left to right, photo by Maximilian Borchardt

