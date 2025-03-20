Prominent Rabbis Appeal to Trump: Include Azerbaijan in Abraham Accords

JERUSALEM (Jerusalem Post) — Dozens of prominent rabbis with extensive diplomatic backgrounds sent letters to US President Donald Trump in recent days regarding the possible inclusion of the Muslim-majority country in the Abraham Accords framework.

The group is led by Rabbi Marvin Hier, founder of the Simon Wiesenthal Center, and Rabbi Eli Abadi, a senior rabbi in the UAE and personal friend of Jared Kushner, Trump’s son-in-law and architect of the Abraham Accords.

Among the high-profile signatories is Rabbi Aryeh Ralbag, head of the rabbinical court of the Rabbinical Alliance of America and Canada, which includes approximately two hundred ultra-Orthodox rabbis and the organization of Zionist rabbis.

In their letters, the rabbis emphasized a significant point: Countries that joined the Abraham Accords received extensive incentives and political backing from the United States.

Azerbaijan, on the other hand — described as the most reliable Muslim country as a strategic partner of Israel and a key US ally in the Middle East for three decades — has not received American support.

Moreover, it remains under sanctions restrictions from Washington through Section 907, which limits American aid to the country, despite its long-standing contribution to regional security.