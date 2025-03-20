  TOP STORIES WEEK   12
 

Ethnic Armenian citizens of Artsakh forced to leave one year ago (Roman Ismayilov, EPA-EFE)
International

Swiss Parliament Passes Motion on return of Artsakh Armenians

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
BERN (Panarmenian.am) — The Council of States — the upper house of the Swiss Federal Assembly — on March 18 adopted Motion No. 24.4259 titled “Peace Forum for Nagorno-Karabakh: Enabling the Return of Armenians,” the EAFJD reported.

This decision enforces the Swiss government to establish an international forum between representatives of Azerbaijan and Armenians of Nagorno-Karabakh/Artsakh to facilitate the return of the more than 120,000 Armenian civilians, who were ethnically cleansed from their homeland following Azerbaijan’s military campaigns. The establishment of such a forum will promote the right to return of Artsakh Armenians, under international safety guarantees to ensure their protection.

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
