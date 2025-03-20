European Parliament Urges Baku to Release Prisoners

YEREVAN (Jam-News) — On March 12, the European Parliament urgently discussed the resolution titled “The illegal detention of Armenian prisoners, including political leaders of Nagorno-Karabakh, and the fabricated trials against them in Azerbaijan.” The resolution was passed with 523 votes in favor, 3 against, and 84 abstentions.

The European Parliament’s resolution calls on Azerbaijan to immediately release Armenian prisoners. However, the document is non-binding and carries a recommendation rather than an obligation.

Miriam Lexmann, who is also a co-author of the resolution, emphasized that the EU aims for a strategic partnership with Azerbaijan. However, she added that “the Baku regime continues to threaten its neighbors and hinder efforts to achieve peace in the region.” She declared that the EU must defend its values, especially in the current geopolitical situation:

“Instead of that, we are once again trying to appease the dictator and encourage Aliyev’s actions by expanding trade cooperation. Haven’t we learned the lessons of the past? It is time to end the illusion of strategic partnership, face reality, and act in accordance with our values and principles.”

The trial of former Nagorno-Karabakh leaders continues in Azerbaijan. Baku accuses eight former high-ranking officials of serious crimes: Presidents Arkady Ghukasyan, Bako Sahakyan, Arayik Harutyunyan, National Assembly Speaker David Ishkhanyan, State Minister Ruben Vardanyan, Defense Army Commander Levon Mnatsakanyan, Deputy Defense Army Commander David Manukyan, and Foreign Minister David Babayan.

They are charged with organizing genocide, terrorism, and the forcible displacement of civilians. They face life imprisonment. However, the accused have not been allowed to fully review the criminal case materials.