  TOP STORIES WEEK   12
 

Top Stories

Most read stories of the month
12

Week

Latest articles of the week
Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan talks to Turkish journalists in Yerevan.
Armenia & KarabakhArmenian GenocideInternational

Armenian Genocide Recognition ‘No Priority’ For Pashinyan

by
The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
44
0

YEREVAN (Azatutyun) — Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has made it clear that Armenia no longer strives to get foreign countries and international bodies to recognize the 1915 Armenian genocide in Ottoman Turkey.

“Our official position is that international recognition of the Armenian genocide is not among our foreign policy priorities today,” he told Turkish journalists in an interview published by his office late on Thursday, March 13.

What is more, Pashinyan questioned the wisdom of genocide resolutions adopted by the parliaments of dozens of nations and resented by Turkey, saying that they undermine stability in the region.

“When even very distant countries make such decisions and when enthusiasm or joy [in Armenia] from that decision fades, the next question arises: what do those decisions give us in our relations with our immediate neighborhood?” he said: “When we have tensions in our immediate neighborhood, to what extent do those tensions contribute to stability, peace in our country, in our region, etc.?”

Pashinyan provoked a storm of criticism at home when he essentially questioned the genocide during a visit to Switzerland on January 24. Pashinyan said Armenians should “understand what happened” in 1915 and what prompted the subsequent campaigning for international recognition of the slaughter of some 1.5 million Armenians as genocide. He seemed to imply that foreign powers, notably the Soviet Union, were behind that campaign.

Armenian historians, opposition figures and retired diplomats expressed outrage at the remarks, saying that Pashinyan cast doubt on the fact of the genocide officially recognized by over three dozen countries, including the United States. Some of them claimed that this is part of his efforts to cozy up to Turkey, which continues to deny a deliberate government effort to exterminate the Armenian population of the Ottoman Empire. Some Armenian Diaspora groups that have long been at the forefront of the recognition campaign also deplored Pashinyan’s remarks.

Get the Mirror in your inbox:

The premier insisted later in January that he did not deny the genocide and is not helping Ankara do that. He repeated those assurances in his televised comments to the Turkish journalists, who reportedly visited Armenia at the invitation and expense of the Armenian government.

But he also stressed in the same context: “We must draw a line between the history and the present.”

Pashinyan had caused a similar uproar with his statement on the 109th anniversary of the genocide commemorated in April 2024. The statement put the emphasis on the Armenian phrase “Meds Yeghern” (Great Crime), rather than the word “genocide,” and said Armenians should “overcome the trauma” generated by it.

In his latest interview, Pashinyan also touted his policy of rapprochement with Turkey, similarly criticized by the Armenian opposition. He said that there has been a “very significant change” in Turkish-Armenian relations despite Ankara’s failure to implement a 2022 agreement to partially normalize them.

“Diplomatic representatives of Armenia and Turkey are in constant direct contact with each other,” he said.

Ankara continues to make the opening of the Turkish-Armenian border and establishment of diplomatic relations with Yerevan conditional on a resolution of the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict acceptable to Baku. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said that the Armenian-Azerbaijani peace deal should call for a land corridor through Armenia to Azerbaijan’s Nakhichevan exclave bordering Turkey.

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
SHARE
Previous Violinist Nuné Melikian Revives Legacy of Arno Babajanian
Next European Parliament Urges Baku to Release Prisoners
Discover more cities:
ArmeniaTurkey
Get the Mirror-Spectator Weekly in your inbox:
Facebook Twitter
Copyright © 2021 — The Armenian Mirror-Spectator. All Rights Reserved.