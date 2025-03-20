Armenia and Azerbaijan Agree on Peace Treaty

YEREVAN (Combined Sources) — Armenia and Azerbaijan agreed to the terms of a peace treaty Thursday, March 13.
After Armenia accepted the two remaining elements of a peace deal from Azerbaijan, the latter laid out several formal requirements that Armenia must complete before the deal can be signed.
“As the next step, Azerbaijan expects that Armenia will amend its Constitution and … eliminate claims against the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the Republic of Azerbaijan,” said Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov.
Bayramov added that in order to seal the deal, Armenia must also dissolve the Minsk Group, a 1992 format created under the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) and co-headed by the U.S., Russia and France to resolve a conflict over the Nagorno-Karabakh.
Meeting these demands could take some time, given that amending the constitution requires that a referendum be held.
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has pledged to try to enact a new Armenian constitution through a referendum but this is unlikely to happen before June 2026.