Concerns Reignited for Syrian Armenians

By Anush Mkrtchian

YEREVAN (Azatutyun) — Armenia is monitoring the latest developments in Syria, the Foreign Ministry said on Monday, March 10, amid renewed concerns about the security of Syria’s Armenian community raised by the reported killings of hundreds of civilians blamed on Syrian government forces.

The UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) said over the weekend that at least 745 civilians belonging to Syria’s Alawite minority were killed in two days of clashes between security forces and fighters loyal to the ousted regime of Bashar al-Assad in the Latakia province.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio urged Syria’s interim authorities to hold accountable the “radical Islamist terrorists, including foreign jihadis” who have committed “massacres against Syria’s minority communities” in recent days.

“The United States stands with Syria’s religious and ethnic minorities,” Rubio said in a statement.

The Aleppo-based Armenian-language newspaper Kantasar reported that two Syrian Armenians are among the civilian victims. Their report said that Antoine Boutros and his son Faty were shot dead just outside the coastal city of Latakia.