Various armed groups are committing massacres.

The government is committing massacres.

The opposition is committing massacres.

And if I were to expand on this, I would say that the previous government’s greed, stubbornness and excessive self-confidence in not undertaking reforms, and the inhumane attitude of crushing those who demanded reforms, were what brought the situation in that country to this point. Let no one say that what began in Syria more than a decade ago was another game of Western powers to destabilize the region. It is the duty of the government of a given country to expose such plots and work accordingly and thwart them. Otherwise, this is the result.

And if we go deeper, we should understand that the fingerprints of “civilized” Turkey are clearly visible behind a major portion of all this today.

Meanwhile, where is Armenia and where are we, as we witness this situation? It seems that to a not-insignificant part of the Armenian population that what is taking place is happening on another planet, many miles away from us, and that what is happening there does not concern us.