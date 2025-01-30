Armenia’s Ambassador Participates in Genocide Commemoration Event in Belgium

BRUSSELS (Public Radio of Armenia) — On January 24 Ambassador Tigran Balayan participated in a commemoration ceremony at the Belgian Chamber of Representatives. The event follows the resolution adopted by the Chamber in December 2020, which established a national day of remembrance for officially recognized genocides.

Belgium officially recognizes five genocides: the Armenian genocide, the Holocaust, the genocide in Cambodia, the Srebrenica massacre and the Rwandan genocide.

The ceremony featured addresses by Peter De Roover, President of the Belgian Chamber of Representatives, and Michel De Maegd, Member of the Chamber and lead author of the 2020 resolution. Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Justice and the North Sea, Paul Van Tigchelt, was also in attendance. Both speakers highlighted the importance of remembrance, vigilance, and global cooperation in preventing future genocides.