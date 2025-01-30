  TOP STORIES WEEK   05
 

Top Stories

Most read stories of the month
05

Week

Latest articles of the week
Tigran Balayan (official photo)
Armenia & KarabakhArmenian GenocideInternational

Armenia’s Ambassador Participates in Genocide Commemoration Event in Belgium

by
The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
28
0

BRUSSELS (Public Radio of Armenia) — On January 24 Ambassador Tigran Balayan participated in a commemoration ceremony at the Belgian Chamber of Representatives. The event follows the resolution adopted by the Chamber in December 2020, which established a national day of remembrance for officially recognized genocides.

Belgium officially recognizes five genocides: the Armenian genocide, the Holocaust, the genocide in Cambodia, the Srebrenica massacre and the Rwandan genocide.

The ceremony featured addresses by Peter De Roover, President of the Belgian Chamber of Representatives, and Michel De Maegd, Member of the Chamber and lead author of the 2020 resolution. Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Justice and the North Sea, Paul Van Tigchelt, was also in attendance. Both speakers highlighted the importance of remembrance, vigilance, and global cooperation in preventing future genocides.

 

Get the Mirror in your inbox:
The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
SHARE
Previous The Great Doom Festival: Where Pashinyan Faces Criticism for Everything, Even Global Warming
Next Baku Reveals Ban on USAID Activity in Country
Discover more cities:
ArmeniaBelgium
Get the Mirror-Spectator Weekly in your inbox:
Facebook Twitter
Copyright © 2021 — The Armenian Mirror-Spectator. All Rights Reserved.