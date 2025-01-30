The Great Doom Festival: Where Pashinyan Faces Criticism for Everything, Even Global Warming

Perhaps the sweetest irony is the diaspora’s lament about Armenia’s disunity while fervently broadcasting negativity that only fosters deeper mistrust and fragmentation. We’ve seen some diaspora folks appear to regurgitate lines suspiciously resembling Russian disinformation, labeling any shift away from Moscow as “treachery.” Because obviously, siding with the same Kremlin that did nothing to help in 2020 is better than forging new alliances, right? Turkey and Azerbaijan must be cackling with glee at the spectacle: “Why pay trolls to undermine Armenian unity when certain diaspora figures do it for free?”

The Jaded Nostalgia

Some diaspora elements long for the “good old days” (which ironically never actually existed), where any show of bravado from Yerevan would miraculously keep the wolves at bay. In truth, unyielding rhetoric without matching deterrence is a surefire recipe for calamity. But hey, let’s not let reality stand in the way of a good rant.

A Humorous Plea for Sanity

Dear diaspora pessimist: Before you next declare Pashinyan responsible for climate change, your cat’s weird mood swings, or the line at Costco, consider that building diplomatic, military and economic deterrence takes time. Partnerships with the U.S., France, or India don’t magically teleport cavalry to Armenia’s borders overnight. If we actually want Armenia to survive, we might channel our energies toward supporting — rather than sabotaging — Yerevan’s attempts to navigate an impossible neighborhood.

Azerbaijan and Turkey do not need to sow disinformation or sabotage diaspora unity if the diaspora does it to itself. All Aliyev has to do is sit back, munch on some caviar, and watch as negativity and Russian-fed gloom erode diaspora cohesion. So how about a break from the “doom-laden blame-Pashinyan-for-everything” narrative? At this rate, next we’ll accuse him of causing the next solar eclipse, and let’s not even start on who’s behind those UFO sightings…

Final Thoughts

Sarcasm aside, Armenia stands at a crossroads: forging new strategic ties, reforming the military and diversifying its economy are all monumental tasks that require national cohesion and diaspora partnership. If we spend our days gloomily insisting that Pashinyan is a naïve lamb awaiting slaughter — while ignoring actual wolves in Moscow, Ankara and Baku — we sabotage Armenia’s future more effectively than any adversary could. A robust, supportive diaspora can be Armenia’s greatest asset. Let’s not become unwitting foot soldiers in the propaganda war seeking to bury the Armenian dream of progress.

Now, if you’ll excuse me, I need to check the border one more time for those stealth U.S. paratroopers that just haven’t shown up… yet.

(Berge Jololian resides in Yerevan, Armenia, and is a specialist in security and cybersecurity with a Master’s degree in Information Technology. He has a keen interest in the geopolitics and internal dynamics of the southern Caucasus and the broader region.)