The Great Doom Festival: Where Pashinyan Faces Criticism for Everything, Even Global Warming

By Berge Jololian
Special to the Mirror-Spectator
They say “never blame the weatherman for the weather.” Well, let’s just ignore that wisdom and place all the blame for everything – from global warming to slow Wi-Fi – squarely on Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan! How dare he attempt to strengthen Armenia through new diplomatic, military, and economic strategies? Doesn’t he realize that Armchair Experts in the Armenian American Diaspora can’t sleep at night unless they’ve pinned every cosmic catastrophe on him?
The Great Charter Disappointment
Word on the street (or at least in the swirling circles of diaspora rumor) was that the recent U.S.-Armenia Strategic Dialogue signing would usher in a glorious era of U.S. paratroopers landing gently on Armenian soil – instantly. Imagine my shock when I strolled through Yerevan’s Republic Square, searching in vain for swarms of American soldiers patrolling the perimeter like a scene from an action movie. Even the border area was suspiciously devoid of any G.I. Joes waiting to repel the next Azerbaijani incursion. How absolutely dare Pashinyan sign something that requires actual follow-up and policy coordination, instead of spontaneously producing a magical battalion of foreign defenders?
Turkey Quaking in Its Boots? Not So Fast