  TOP STORIES WEEK   14
 

Top Stories

Most read stories of the month
14

Week

Latest articles of the week
German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and his wife visit the Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan. (Armenpress photo)
Armenia & KarabakhInternational

Armenia Welcomes German President

by
Muriel Mirak-Weissbach
28
0

YEREVAN/BERLIN — In the first presidential visit between the two nations, German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier arrived with his wife, Elke Büdenbender, on March 30 in Yerevan. Although a German president is not the policy-maker and his office is considered ceremonial, the visit promised to be more than a gesture of protocol. Their schedule over two days included substantive talks in Yerevan with Steinmeier’s counterpart, Armenian President Vahagn Khachaturyan, as well as with Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, and travel to other cities for meetings with representatives of Armenian industry, culture, and church.

The Steinmeiers began their tour with a visit on Monday, March 31, to the Tsitsernakaberd memorial, where they laid wreaths in memory of the victims of the genocide against the Armenians.

A delegation of UNICEF accompanied Germany’s First Lady to the Children’s Center of the Fund for Armenian Relief. FAR, a leading humanitarian aid organization founded after the 1988 earthquake disaster in Armenia, has continued to provide aid to families, children in need, local enterprises, educational institutions and much more.  The purpose of her visit was to learn more about the newly introduced Barnahus model for abused children, meet with displaced individuals from Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), and gain insights from the social workers.

Visit to the Center for Creative Technologies TUMO Yerevan March 31, 2025 (Photo Bundesregierung Marvin Güngör)

Frank-Walter Steinmeier was then received with military honors by his Armenian counterpart President Vahagn Khachaturyan, after which the two held official talks and a joint press conference. Steinmeier expressed Germany’s support for Armenia’s desire to develop relations with the European Union. Recently a large majority in the Armenian parliament voted in a third reading for a bill in favor of initiating the process of EU membership.

“Germany,” said Steinmeier, “would like to make its contribution toward Armenia’s success in this direction,” adding that “the ambitious reform program of the Armenian government would certainly be required.” Although the country does not yet have candidate status, Khachaturyan stated, “We simply want to become a member of the European Union.” He went on to assure his guest, “I do not believe that you will find one single person in Armenia who would be opposed.”

On the platform formerly known as Twitter, Khachaturyan, expressing his “great pleasure to host Steinmeier” on his first visit, reported that they had “open and productive discussions in an atmosphere of full confidence” on their bilateral agenda, which included sector cooperation, “security issues and current challenges,” further expansion of their partnership “including within the AM-EU framework.”

Get the Mirror in your inbox:

Khachaturyan’s hopes for expansion of bilateral economic relations, including in cutting-edge technologies, are well-founded; Steinmeier assured him of cooperation in this area, and, in the afternoon following lunch with Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, they visited the TUMO Center for Creative Technologies.

In August 2018 then-Chancellor Angela Merkel had been to TUMO on her trip to the South Caucasus, and on return “imported” the project. Berlin opened the first German TUMO center in November 2020; since then, three more have followed, in Mannheim four years later, Hirschaid in early 2025, and Lüdenscheid this summer.

President Steinmeier speaking at the Komitas Institute. (Photo courtesy of Alexan Ter Minasyan)

That evening, following a dinner offered by the Prime Minister, the German guests were taken on a tour of the exhibition in the Komitas Museum Institute. Steinmeier then addressed a cultural reception hosted by German Ambassador Claudia Busch and the official opening of the Yerevan Goethe Institute by its President Gesche Joost.

Not only the Armenians hosting the German President but perhaps even the Germans attending the event might have been surprised by the speech that Steinmeier delivered on March 31. As posted on the presidential website, he began with a poem:

“It is the thrushes as they sing,

The stirrings of my heart in spring;

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator

I feel the spirits all around

Arising sweetly from the ground.

Life flows as if it were a dream,

I am as flower, leaf and tree.”

 

And he was the first to stress the point: “When a German Federal President stands in the Armenian capital and recites odes to spring penned in his home country,” he began, “then two things must be true. Spring is indeed here. And we are probably at the Komitas Museum-Institute, where German poetry — as we have just seen — very much has its place.”

The poem “April,” which he read in English translation, was written by German poet Theodor Storm and set to music by Komitas while he was a student in Berlin. Steinmeier cited this, as well as other German poems the great composer transposed into music, as “powerful evidence of this most famous Armenian composer’s connection with Western verse as well as music, from Franz Schubert to Richard Strauss.” Steinmeier said the great musicologist and clergyman “embodies like no other this Biblical land between Asia and Europe, a country shaped by a millennia old culture that is at once Eastern and Christian, marked by a history full of suffering, persecution, and exile.”

Not only was his biography closely linked to the history of Armenia, Steinmeier continued, but also to Germany: “His ties to Berlin make Komitas a trailblazer in German-Armenian relations in the fields of culture, religion and academia.” Thus, the unique appropriateness of the venue for honoring the bilateral relations in culture.

The German president concluded with the good news of another step in the cultural dialogue: the Goethe Center will be converted into an official Goethe Institute this year, “where the German-Armenian friendship has a home.”

l-r) Cerstin Gammelin, Spokesperson for the Federal President, Armin Laschet, Doerte Dinger, Head of the Office of the Federal President, German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and Thomas Bagger, State Secretary at the Federal Foreign Office, sit in the Prime Minister’s official residence on Republic Square during a meeting with the Prime Minister of Armenia, Pashinyan. Steinmeier and his wife visit Armenia and Azerbaijan during their three-day trip to the Caucasus. Bernd von Jutrczenka/dpa

He noted the growing interest in German language studies in Armenia, “reflected not least in almost 50 bilateral university cooperation arrangements” as well as in Germany, which has become second choice of Armenian students for study abroad. Steinmeier expressed the hope that Armenian students might soon be studying at Leipzig university, perhaps a reference to an agreement just signed between Yerevan and Leipzig for a city partnership. At the same time, Armenian TV broadcast the news that the rectors and prorectors of 19 German universities were hosted by the Armenian National University of Economics.

Church Leaders and Entrepreneurs

On April 1, the German guests left the capital for Lake Sevan, where they visited the Armenian church. Greeting them was Bishop Serovpé Isakhanyan, Primate of the Armenian Apostolic Church in Germany. And in Dilijan they saw the City Park Project for Renovation and Development. This project, initiated in 2022 to develop the city’s green public space, has been conducted with the active participation of local residents together with engineering, sociological, architectural, and other specialists.

Over lunch at a local restaurant, there was an opportunity to exchange ideas with local entrepreneurs.

And the afternoon program included a visit in Gegharkunik to a hydro-meteorological station being inaugurated as a joint project with the Helmholtz Center for Environmental Research and the German Society for International Cooperation (GIZ).

The final day of the presidential visit concluded at Vagharshapat, the Holy See of Echmiadzin, with a meeting with Karekin II, Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians.

Visit to the Armenian Church on Lake Sevan with Primate of the Armenian Church in Germany Bishop Serovpe’ Isakhanyan. (Photo Bundesregierung Marvin Güngör)

From Yerevan to Baku

The last stop on Steinmeier’s Caucasus tour is Baku, where his schedule included meetings with President Ilham Aliev. The top agenda item is relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, with focus on the perspectives for a peace treaty. It is to be hoped that another important issue was put on the agenda: the liberation of Armenians being held in prison in Azerbaijan.

Prior to the trip, a leading human rights organization in Germany issued an appeal to Steinmeier, entitled “Federal President must work for the release of Armenian political prisoners.”

The Society for Threatened Peoples (STP) called on Steinmeier to “stand up for the rights of displaced Armenians, the release of Armenian political prisoners, and a just peace order in the region during his trip to Armenia and Azerbaijan.”

Following the September 2023 attack by Azerbaijan on Nagorno-Karabakh, and the expulsion of more than 120,000 Armenians, 16 leading political figures were arrested. Since their trial on January 17, 2025, they have been incarcerated, including the three former presidents of Nagorno-Karabakh, Arayik Harutyunyan, Bako Sahakyan, and Arkady Rukasyan.

Sarah Reinke, head of the STP’s human rights work, expressed great concern regarding “Azerbaijan’s repressive policy at home and the country’s aggressive foreign policy, especially towards Armenia.”

The STP warns that the current peace process between Armenia and Azerbaijan could amount to a “dictated peace.” “Armenians around the world are protesting against the conditions being discussed, as they came about under military and political pressure,” wrote Reinke.

Together with the Working Group on Recognition – Against Genocide, for International Understanding (AGA), the STP called on Steinmeier to “form his own critical picture of this process and the texts of the treaties” and to “advocate for the EU Border Observation Commission (EUMA) to remain on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border.” The STP opposes the proposed treaty, on grounds that “Azerbaijan has no right to demand constitutional changes from Armenia, because these are a purely internal matter and could only take place via a referendum.”

The STP urged Steinmeier to work for the release of Armenian political prisoners imprisoned in Azerbaijan. “We have reports of the torture of the prisoners. The court hearings are a pure farce,” the letter reads. “Please use your trip to show your solidarity with and support for the displaced Armenians and to ensure that the illegally detained former political leaders of Nagorno-Karabakh are released,” the organizations appeal.

In addition to the peace treaty, Steinmeier’s official agenda for the Baku stop included an exchange with Christian, Muslim, and Jewish religious figures on “Understanding and Tolerance among Religions,” as well as a discussion about women in Azerbaijan.

 

SHARE
Previous Bipartisan Letter to Secretary of State Asks for Continued Enforcement of Section 907 to Restrict Military Assistance to Azerbaijan
Next OCHRE and École des Arts Décoratifs-PSL Launch Project on Urfa Embroidery
Discover more cities:
ArmeniaGermany
Get the Mirror-Spectator Weekly in your inbox:
Facebook Twitter
Copyright © 2021 — The Armenian Mirror-Spectator. All Rights Reserved.