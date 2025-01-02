  TOP STORIES WEEK   01
 

Archbishop Bagrat Galstanyan addresses demonstrators in Yerevan, May 14, 2024
Armenia & Karabakh

Armenian Protest Leader Admits ‘Mistakes’

by
The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
240
0

By Shoghik Galstian

YEREVAN (Azatutyun) — Archbishop Bagrat Galstanyan, who led massive anti-government protests in May and June, on December 27 apologized to supporters for failing to topple Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and pledged to continue campaigning for regime change.

Galstanyan became the leader of an opposition-backed movement resulting from protests that erupted in Armenia’s northern Tavush province in April following Pashinyan’s decision to cede four local border areas to Azerbaijan. After failing to scuttle the land transfer, he shifted the protests to Yerevan to demand Pashinyan’s resignation.

The outspoken cleric, who until then headed the Tavush Diocese of the Armenian Apostolic Church, attracted fewer people when he resumed the demonstrations in October. He has held no further rallies since then.

“I am not ashamed of apologizing for both what I did and what I didn’t,” Galstanyan told a year-end news conference.

“Responsibility for various setbacks and the failure to achieve the end result [of the campaign] lies entirely with me, while success and victory belong to my beloved people,” he said, adding that he and his allies will try to oust Pashinyan in 2025.

Commenting on his mistakes, Galstanyan cited “organizational” shortcomings and said he put too much trust in groups that supported him. He did not name any of them.

Virtually all Armenian opposition forces joined or endorsed the Galstanyan-led movement as it gained momentum in May. But some of them subsequently criticized the archbishop for lacking a clear roadmap to regime change and a determination to achieve it.

Galstanyan dismissed the criticism while again refusing to shed light on his next steps. He said that he is now discussing them with members of his entourage. He indicated that they are gearing up for a “prolonged struggle.”

Galstanyan faced scathing attacks from senior members of the ruling Civil Contract party when he took over the protests against Yerevan’s unilateral territorial concessions to Baku. Pashinyan alleged in May that foreign intelligence “agents” are involved in the protests. Some of his political allies branded Galstanyan as a Russian spy. The 53-year-old clergyman, who also holds Canadian citizenship, laughed off the allegations.

 

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
