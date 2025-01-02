Pashinyan and Lukashenko Argue during EAEU Session

By Arshaluys Barseghyan

YEREVAN (OC-Media) — Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko got into an argument during December 27’s Supreme Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) Council session, with Pashinyan announcing that Armenia would also attend next year’s meeting, set to be held in Minsk in May, remotely.

It was the latest public display of tension between Armenia and Belarus.

Pashinyan attended the Thursday EAEU session held in Saint Petersburg remotely after testing positive for COVID-19.

The dispute began when, during the meeting, Lukashenko joked that they perceived Pashinyan as a “new and younger” member of the organization because Pashinyan had shaved his beard. He also reproached those preferring to attend the meeting remotely, underscoring that it did not concern Pashinyan’s physical absence on the same day.

In response, Pashinyan stated that the Armenian delegation would participate in the next meeting of the Supreme EAEU Council in Minsk in May 2025 remotely.