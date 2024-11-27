  TOP STORIES WEEK   48
 

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan is interviewed by Armenian Public Television, Yerevan, November 22, 2024.
Armenia & KarabakhArmenian Genocide

Pashinyan Under Fire For Another ‘Pro-Turkish’ Statement

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
By Shoghik Galstyan

YEREVAN (Azatutyun) — Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has drawn strong condemnation from historians, opposition leaders and other critics after saying that Armenians should stop describing as “Western Armenia” parts of modern-day eastern Turkey populated by their ancestors until the 1915 genocide.

Those areas had for centuries accounted for most of the territory of ancient Armenian kingdoms before being incorporated into the Ottoman Empire. Their indigenous population was forcibly deported and/or massacred by the Ottoman Turks during the First World War.

In an interview with Armenian Public Television aired late on November 22, Pashinyan again criticized his country’s 1990 declaration of independence which calls for international recognition of the genocide of Armenians “in Ottoman Turkey and Western Armenia.” He drew parallels between that reference and the Azerbaijani government’s regular description of much of Armenia as “Western Azerbaijan.”

“We get so upset by … the fact that some people in some places use the term ‘Western Azerbaijan,’” said Pashinyan. “But when we say ‘Western Armenia,’ don’t we think that it irritates some people? Just like they irritate us by saying ‘Western Azerbaijan’ we irritate others by saying ‘Western Armenia.’”

The remarks sparked an uproar from Pashinyan’s political opponents who portrayed it as further proof that he has been kowtowing to Ankara and Baku and trampling on Armenian national interests and dignity in the process.

“Comparing Western Armenia with Western Azerbaijan is scholarly bankruptcy, civilizational color blindness, national denial, political suicide,” Lilit Galstyan, a parliament deputy from the main opposition Hayastan alliance, wrote in a weekend Facebook post.

Ashot Melkonyan, the director of the Institute of History of Armenia’s National Academy of Sciences, expressed outrage at Pashinyan’s statement on Monday, accusing the premier of legitimizing Azerbaijan’s “historical falsifications.”

“In Azerbaijan, the phrase ‘Western Azerbaijan’ is used at the state level, it comes from the lips of their top leader [Ilham Aliyev,] and naturally his entourage also defends that idea, laying claim to Armenian territory,” Melkonyan told RFE /RL’s Armenian Service.

Aliyev stated in July that as part of a resolution of the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict Yerevan must ensure the safe return of ethnic Azerbaijanis who had fled “Western Azerbaijan” in the late 1980s.

Western Azerbaijan is also the name of a province in Iran bordering Azerbaijan’s Nakhichevan exclave and Turkey. France’s ambassador to Armenia, Olivier Decottignies, emphasized this fact in a weekend post on X (formerly Twitter).

“The one and only,” Decottignies wrote over a map of the Iranian province.

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator

The French envoy’s comment was interpreted by Armenian opposition figures and media commentators as a veiled rebuke to Pashinyan.

“France is strongly responding to Pashinyan’s nonsense,” said Eduard Sharmazanov, the spokesman for the opposition Republican Party of Armenia. “It is doing so through its ambassador.”

The Armenian opposition has also accused Pashinyan of being willing to give ground on the Armenian genocide issue.

Pashinyan’s statement on the 109th anniversary of the genocide commemorated in April was markedly different from his previous messages issued on the occasion. The premier no longer called for wider international recognition of the genocide and said instead that Armenians should “overcome the trauma” generated by the slaughter of some 1.5 million Armenian subjects of the Ottoman Empire. He also put the emphasis on the Armenian phrase “Meds Yeghern” (Great Crime), rather than the word “genocide.”

Up until recently, Armenia welcomed and encouraged growing international recognition of the genocide resented by Ankara. Pashinyan’s foreign minister, Ararat Mirzoyan, declared on October 31 that that is not a top foreign policy priority for Yerevan anymore.

 

Armenian Assembly Delegation Pays Tribute to French Resistance Hero Missak Manouchian in Paris Gathering
'Monsieur Aznavour' Pays Tribute to the Most Armenian of French Singers
