‘Monsieur Aznavour’ Pays Tribute to the Most Armenian of French Singers

PARIS — October 2024 marked the centenary of Charles Aznavour, iconic French-Armenian singer-songwriter who passed away at 94 in 2018. To honor his legacy, a new biopic, “Monsieur Aznavour,” was released in theaters in October, celebrating the extraordinary life of one of France’s most beloved cultural figures.

The Pathé Opéra cinema was buzzing with excitement on October 23, the film’s release date. Tickets sold out quickly, and just 20 minutes before the screening, only six seats remained—on the front row. “Not ideal for our necks, but we don’t care. We are going,” joked Elisa Samourcachian, 24, who attended with her friend Tina. The two French-Armenian girls were among the few who fully understood the film’s opening scene, where Aznavour’s parents converse in Armenian. “It was emotional to hear Armenian in such a large, packed theater,” Tina shared.

French actor Tahar Rahim

For once, an Armenian story graced the French silver screen not as a tale of genocide but as a celebration of life and culture. It appears as a contrast to “The Cut” (2014), a Genocide-focused film that struggled to draw audiences beyond the Armenian community. What both films have in common is French-Algerian actor Tahar Rahim.

Tahar Rahim portrayed Aznavour from his 20s to 50s, a demanding role that required months of preparation. “I thought I would never make it; it seemed like a crazy idea,” Rahim admitted. “But the producers believed in me, and that gave me the strength to push through. This turned out to be the most beautiful experience of my career,” he recognized.

Rahim’s transformation was meticulous. He studied Aznavour’s gestures, vocal style and even his idiosyncratic mannerisms through archival footage and family insights. “There were three versions of Charles in my head: the performer, the public figure and the private man,” he explained. Rahim sang live on the film, mastering Aznavour’s signature husky voice after months of piano and vocal training.

“It wasn’t about mimicry. To convey real emotion, I had to bring a part of myself into the role. The goal was to meet in the middle, to ‘shake hands’ with him and move together,” he said.

Armenian Touches

The film honors Aznavour’s Armenian heritage, incorporating cultural symbols like Mount Ararat paintings, Armenian cross necklaces, and family dialogues in Armenian. A recurring line spoken by Aznavour’s father, “Naye our eink, our hasank” (“look where we started from, and where we are today”), captures the family’s immigrant resilience.

Tigran Mekhitarian, an Armenian actor better known for his theater work in Paris, portrayed Missak Manouchian, the famous resistance leader hidden by the Aznavourian family during World War II. Initially indifferent to Aznavour’s music, Mekhitarian came away with newfound respect: “I discovered how determined, resilient, and hardworking he was. In him, I see a bit of my own journey — proving that talent and effort transcend where you come from.”

Tahar Rahim, left, and Charles Aznavour

A Family Affair

Producer Jean-Rachid Kallouche, Aznavour’s son-in-law, began planning the film in 2018, months before the singer’s passing. Aznavour entrusted Kallouche and his daughter, Katia, with bringing his story to life. “He believed in us, and we’re so grateful,” Kallouche said. Katia’s involvement was pivotal; she frequently visited the set, offering insights and even sharing her father’s imperfections to humanize the portrayal.

Directed by Mehdi Idir and co-produced by Grand Corps Malade, a famous French singer and longtime admirer of Aznavour, the film highlights his pre-fame struggles. “He wanted people to see the journey, not just the star,” Grand Corps Malade noted. Among the 1,300 songs written and sung by Aznavour, the movie includes his classics like La Bohème, Emmenez-moi and Je me voyais déjà, capturing defining moments of his life.

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator

“Aznavour grew up in France and became a global ambassador of French culture, emerging as one of its most iconic symbols — this is precisely what we aim to convey” Grand Corps Malade noted.

Nowadays, he is still very much part of the fabric of the country’s culture; his song Formidable was sung by rap artist Aya Nakamura during the Paris 2024 Olympics opening ceremony — proof of his enduring influence.

The film’s premiere ended with a standing ovation that lasted over five minutes.

“We had tears,” Elisa and Tina confessed as they exited the movie theater, humming together La Bohème’s few last notes.

To see the film’s trailer, click on: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=evoYNCdZGOQ .

