Daniel Kapelian
Arts & CultureInternational

Daniel Kapelian: A French Armenian from Korea

Artsvi Bakhchinyan
YEREVAN/SEOUL – Daniel Kapelian is a French creative director, curator and producer, based in Seoul. Before living in Korea, he had a long career in the arts and culture sector in Paris as an independent author and producer in TV and multimedia. From 1998 to 2005, he was an associate professor in the Hypermedia Department at the University Paris 8, and vice president of multimedia of the SACD (French Authors’ Guild). The former audio-visual attaché of the French Embassy in Korea (2010-2015), he was the head of the cinema, TV, digital content and electronic music department. In 2015, he became the international cultural advisor for Hyundai Card CEO Ted Chung. For two years, he published a quarterly Trends Report (Art, Culture, Lifestyle, Innovation, Signals). In 2017, Kapelian became the art director of OMA Space creative art and design studio in Seoul, creating contemporary artworks. He also provides strategy, curation, conception and production of art and culture events for brands, private groups and international institutions.

Dear Daniel, how do you describe the contemporary art scene in Korea?

The Korean art scene is vibrant, offering a large spectrum of expressions: pop culture, music, cinema, contemporary art and design, digital art, and also craft. It’s an interesting blend of tradition and innovation. For the last 14 years, it has been a fantastic playground for me. Even though there aren’t too many foreigners involved in this scene, I had the chance to work on some very exciting projects and exhibitions, whether as an artist, curator, or art director here in Korea, or abroad to promote the artistic and cultural Korean soft power.

What makes OMA Space unique in the cultural mosaic of Korea?

Oma is a Korean artist and designer with deep expertise in textiles. She worked with Alexander McQueen while she was in London in the 2000s. She returned to her roots in Korea in 2010, opened her own studio and began creating exceptional garments handmade with traditional, rare fabrics and contemporary cuts and designs. I joined the studio in 2017 to help her transpose her experience and knowledge into contemporary art and design, blending traditional techniques with new technologies, sound, and video. She stands out as a unique figure in the Korean art landscape.

OMA Space also creates immersive installations. At the Venice biennial pavilions, I attended the immersive installations with pleasure, navigating their virtual environments. What is special about this art form?

We started creating immersive installations in 2019 with Google. We were among the first to make what’s called “Phygital Installations,” a combination of physical and digital elements, meaning that the technology is seamlessly embedded into real, tangible architecture. Our installations are quite unique in the sense that we create “transformative art,” addressing both body and soul and elevating the state of mind of those who experience our meditative works. We’ve been very successful with this approach, and we are planning a new global, itinerant program that goes beyond the current boundaries of art.

Your studio brings together a group of artists and producers, activating a broad global network of resources and talents. Have you ever cooperated with Armenian artists worldwide?

So far, I’ve had the privilege of working on a music collaboration with Arsen Petrosyan, a grandmaster of the Armenian duduk. You can listen to the track here: https://soundcloud.com/kay-dorsay/arsen-petrosyan-9-new-mix. He is now internationally well-known. He’s a maestro capable of playing a wide variety of repertoires with a unique touch and sound. I hope to collaborate with him again and with more artists from Armenia.

Do you know any Armenian-born people in Korea?

Not really. I’ve never actively searched for them in Korea. My life is driven by chance encounters with remarkable people from all over the world. Maybe I’ll save meeting Armenians for the later stages of my life.

What do you know about your Armenian ancestors?

I carry the name of my paternal grandfather, Daniel Kapelian. He fled Sebastopol in 1921 to Bizerte, Tunisia, with the French Navy. He got married there and had two sons. The two brothers married two sisters and fled the war for independence in 1957, eventually seeking refuge in the south of France in Vaison La Romaine, where the whole family lived together. The only tradition I inherited from my family is this “exile DNA” that runs through my mind. I’ve spent almost half of my life abroad. I guess I’m still processing that exile trauma…

Have you ever been in Armenia? I think our contemporary art should be interesting for you.

I’ve never been to Armenia. I’ve traveled around the world, always knowing that one day I would go there. I feel that day is approaching, and I plan to visit with my son and daughter. I’m sure good people and good art await us there. I’m curious to discover the scene!

