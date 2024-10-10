PARG: Pushing Armenian Pop Music Forward

YEREVAN — Armenia’s pop music scene is undergoing a revolution, and at its forefront is Pargev Vardanian, better known by his stage name PARG. With his latest single Araj, a powerfully experimental track whose title means “forward” in Armenian, PARG has captured the attention of both local and international audiences.

The song, a bold mix of power pop, indie and alternative influences, is more than just a musical statement; it is a declaration of artistic independence, blending personal experiences with cultural heritage. To discuss ARAJ, his career journey, and the innovative music video directed by French filmmaker Loïc Foulon, we sat down with PARG to dive deep into what makes his art so unique.

The video for Araj has been nominated for an Armenian Music Video Award, which will take place in December, in Los Angeles.

In a recent interview, PARG said the song was born from his reconnecting with is roots after spending many years abroad. “The word ‘araj’ means ‘forward’ in Armenian, and that’s exactly what this song represents — moving forward despite the challenges, pushing boundaries both in life and in music. I wanted to capture that feeling of resilience and determination.”

The singer was born in Hayravank, a village in the province of Sevan. His earliest musical experiences were singing in the church choir. He and his family moved to Russia for better educational opportunities for the children, moving to Volgograd. It was there that he started seriously studying music. He later graduated from the Volgograd State Institute of Theatre and Cinema with a degree in theatre arts and acting.

He soon formed his first band, Region Chronicles, which performed in Russian and English. The group toured across Russia, Ukraine, Georgia and Armenia from 2017 to 2019. At the same time, he was teaching himself to play string instruments like guitar and banjo.