PARG
Armenia & KarabakhArts & Culture

PARG: Pushing Armenian Pop Music Forward

Alin K. Gregorian
YEREVAN — Armenia’s pop music scene is undergoing a revolution, and at its forefront is Pargev Vardanian, better known by his stage name PARG. With his latest single Araj, a powerfully experimental track whose title means “forward” in Armenian, PARG has captured the attention of both local and international audiences.

The song, a bold mix of power pop, indie and alternative influences, is more than just a musical statement; it is a declaration of artistic independence, blending personal experiences with cultural heritage. To discuss ARAJ, his career journey, and the innovative music video directed by French filmmaker Loïc Foulon, we sat down with PARG to dive deep into what makes his art so unique.

The video for Araj has been nominated for an Armenian Music Video Award, which will take place in December, in Los Angeles.

In a recent interview, PARG said the song was born from his reconnecting with is roots after spending many years abroad.  “The word ‘araj’ means ‘forward’ in Armenian, and that’s exactly what this song represents — moving forward despite the challenges, pushing boundaries both in life and in music. I wanted to capture that feeling of resilience and determination.”

The singer was born in Hayravank, a village in the province of Sevan. His earliest musical experiences were singing in the church choir. He and his family moved to Russia for better educational opportunities for the children, moving to Volgograd. It was there that he started seriously studying music. He later graduated from the Volgograd State Institute of Theatre and Cinema with a degree in theatre arts and acting.

He soon formed his first band, Region Chronicles, which performed in Russian and English. The group toured across Russia, Ukraine, Georgia and Armenia from 2017 to 2019. At the same time, he was teaching himself to play string instruments like guitar and banjo.

Soon he started incorporating Armenian words and poetry into his songs.

“I think the further I was from Armenia, the more I craved that connection to my heritage. I started reading Armenian poetry and was inspired by the depth of emotion and beauty in the language. Even though I was naturally fluent in Russian, there was something about singing in Armenian that resonated with me on a deeper level. So I began blending Armenian poetry with modern beats and harmonies, creating something new out of the old,” he said.

PARG, second from left, behind the scenes of shooting his music video

He has been influenced by artists such as Glen Hansard, Stromae, Hozier and Masego. “These artists are fearless when it comes to merging musical traditions, and I felt I could do the same by incorporating R&B, pop, and even neo-folk into my work. It’s all about finding that balance between the familiar and the innovative,” he added.

In 2022, he moved back to Armenia. “Moving back to Armenia was one of the best decisions I’ve made. Being closer to my roots has given me a new kind of inspiration. There’s something special about being here — the culture, the landscapes, the people — that feeds into my creativity. Araj was born out of that experience, of returning home but also pushing myself forward as an artist,” PARG noted.

Director Loïc Foulon traveled to Armenia to shoot the video for Araj. “Loïc brought a fresh perspective as an outsider, which I think added to the dream-like quality of the video. It’s both grounded in Armenian tradition and also a bit surreal, which fits the themes of Araj perfectly,” he noted.

 

